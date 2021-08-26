Wondering how to get the bubbles Easter egg in Android 12?

Android 12 is coming really soon as the beta program starts to wrap up. We're also getting closer to the Pixel 6's launch later this fall, and we couldn't be more excited. But if you're here, you probably want to know how to unlock Android's Easter egg.

For a long time, Android has buried a somewhat hidden Easter egg in the operating system's Settings. Each Android version gets its own Easter egg, and when the operating system bore dessert names, the artwork involved the dessert in question. So Jelly Bean had a jelly bean, and so on.

Android's Easter eggs have, admittedly, gotten more boring since Google decided that Android wouldn't have dessert codenames anymore (some of us feel very strongly about that decision). However, the Easter eggs have remained and are accessible in the same way.

Here's how to get the bubbles Android Easter egg in Android 12.

How to get the bubbles Easter egg in Android 12

1. Head to Settings on a phone running Android 12, then scroll down to About phone and tap it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Scroll down to Android version, and select that option.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Rapidly tap "Android version."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. An analog clock will appear. Drag the hand until you hit 12:00. Your phone will vibrate.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Release the clock hand and the Easter egg will appear. This looks like a collection of bubbles or circles (or spots), with changing Material You colors.

There's not a lot you can do with the Easter egg, so don't bother trying to remove the bubbles by tapping or swiping them.

When you've seen enough circles for the moment, tap the Home button at the bottom of the screen, or swipe up if you use gesture navigation, to return to your home screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

