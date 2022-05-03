If you're sick of getting soaked, don't worry. You can now enable weather alerts on iPhone, which is invaluable if you live in a part of the world where the heavens might open at any given moment. Needless to say, as a Briton, I wholeheartedly support this.

This is just one of the features of the iPhone 13 family and iOS 15, which brought with it a bunch of cool new features and tricks, including one that could save you a ton of time. Luckily for you, we've put together a list of the hidden iPhone features everyone should know, so you can get to grips with all the tricks and time saving features iOS has to offer.

Weather alerts are tucked away in the Weather app and can even notify you of snow as well as rain. Enabling them is really easy, and could save you getting soaked on the way to work or school, as demonstrated in the video below from our TikTok channel, which contains even more iPhone tips.

Want to know how to enable weather alerts on iPhone? Here's how.

Note: Location services must be enabled on your iPhone for this to work, which you can check by going to Settings>Privacy>Location Services and changing the toggle to the on position. Your iPhone must also be running iOS 15 and above.

How to enable weather alerts on iPhone

1. Open the Weather app and tap the three dots in the top-right. Then, tap "Notifications."

(Image credit: Apple)

2. To turn on notifications for rain or snow in your current location, tap the toggle by "My Location" so it turns green. If you have any other locations saved in the Weather app, you can also turn on notifications for these places if you wish.

(Image credit: Apple)

And that's all there is to it. No more surprise soakings.

