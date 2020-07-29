how to download minecraft

Minecraft is the ultimate sandbox game for anyone looking for a creative outlet. Ever since it launched in 2011, its blocky, procedurally generated 3D world has continued to expand. Players can build structures with thousands of multicolored blocks of varying materials, fight off enemies like the explosive Creepers, and build complex structures, down to a working PC that can play Doom in-game.

Minecraft has 126 million monthly active users as of 2020, and it's sold more than 200 million copies since its inception. Plus, it's appropriate for all ages, including both casual and veteran gamers. It’s easy to pick up and play, with a short learning curve that means anyone who wants to get into the game can do so with little muss or fuss.

Want to build your own creations in Minecraft? You'll need to download the free app to your smartphone or PC first. It's simple to download Minecraft for free. Here's where you can find the app.

Where to download Minecraft

Minecraft is a free-to-play solo or multiplayer sandbox game, so it's no surprise that you can nab it on both Apple and Google's respective apps stores. You don't have to rely solely on a mobile device to enjoy the game, as developer Mojang also has versions for both Windows PCs and Macs.

Minecraft for Android: Google Play

Minecraft for iOS: iOS App Store

Minecraft for Windows and Mac: Minecraft.net

You can use both mobile versions of Minecraft on tablets as well as your mobile devices. You can also play on consoles if you prefer, though there are paid physical versions if you'd like to own a copy of the game as well.

What you can do in Minecraft

As previously stated, Minecraft has grown exponentially over the years since its launch. You can opt to explore the world and create structures, or you can choose Survival and Hardcore modes to gather resources, fight off monsters, and eke out a life of your own. This includes needing to build a shelter to keep safe from monsters at night, eating food to stay healthy, and mining for treasures and supplies to build additional items for survival.

You can also join others' servers to join in on roleplaying games, work on customizing enormous creations, and even utilize mods to make Minecraft feel more like your own. There are some mods that can completely change up the way Minecraft plays so that it resembles an entirely different game. It's up to you. The possibilities are nearly endless.