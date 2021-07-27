Trending

How to delete Google Search history

By

Here's how to delete Google Search history on your desktop or your phone

(Image credit: 13_Phunkod/Shutterstock)

It's useful to know how to delete Google Search history, as well as details of your activities in its many other apps and services. You can delete your history in dozens of different Google tools, including YouTube, Chrome, Google Drive, and Google Maps. 

But let's assume you want to focus on Google Search today. Here is how to delete your Google Search history for the past hour, the past day, for all time or for a specific time frame. We'll also show you how to delete specific search queries.

The steps below work the same in desktop browsers and on mobile devices.

Note: The advice in the first section will delete all Google activity for that period, not just your search history. If you'd rather just delete Search queries for the past hour or day, skip down to "How to delete specific Google Search queries."

How to delete Google Search history for the past hour or day

1. Sign into Gmail or your Google account.

2. Go to https://myactivity.google.com in your web browser on your computer or mobile device.

How to delete Google Search history - Google My Activity page.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Click "Delete activity by" in left-hand navigation bar. To see the navbar on a mobile browser, tap the three horizontal lines next to 'My Activity' at the top left of the screen.

How to delete Google Search history - My Activity

(Image credit: Google)

4. In the window that pops up, select "Last hour".

How to delete Google Search history - Pop-up window labeled 'Delete history'

(Image credit: Google)

5. To delete your Google Search history for the past day, in the window that pops up, select "Last day."

How to delete Google Search history - Pop-up window labeled 'Delete history' with 'Last day' highlighted

(Image credit: Google)

How to delete Google Search history for all time

To delete your entire Google Search history since you started using the service (or since it started storing your data), first follow steps 1-3 as outlined above. Then do the following:

1. In the Delete Activity window that pops up, select "All time."

How to delete Google Search history - A pop-up window labeled 'Delete history'

(Image credit: Google)

2. In the next window that opens, deselect "Select All" at the top right.

How to delete Google Search history - Google apps and services

(Image credit: Google)

3. Select "Search."

How to delete Google Search history - Pop-up window listing Google apps and services

(Image credit: Google)

4. Click "Next" at the bottom right of the window.

How to delete Google Search history - 'Choose which services to delete activity from'

(Image credit: Google)

5. A window will open asking you confirm that you want to delete your search activity. Click "Delete" to confirm that you do, and clear your Google Search history.

How to delete Google Search history - 'Confirm you would like to delete the following activity'

(Image credit: Google)

How to delete Google Search history for a specific time frame

To delete your Google Search history for a specific time frame, first follow steps 1-3 in the first section of this guide. Then do the following:

1. In the window that pops up, select "Custom range."

How to delete Google Search history - select custom date range

(Image credit: Google)

2. Another window will open asking you to "Choose which days to delete." Enter a date range and click "Next."

How to delete Google Search history - Pop-up window with blank fields

(Image credit: Google)

3. In the next window that pops up, deselect "Select All" at the top right.

How to delete Google Search history - Google apps and services with 'Select All' highlighted

(Image credit: Google)

4. Select "Search."

How to delete Google Search history - A dialogue box titled 'Choose which services to delete activity from'

(Image credit: Google)

5. Click "Next" at the bottom right of the window.

How to delete Google Search history - 'Choose which services to delete activity from'

(Image credit: Google)

6. A window will open asking you confirm that you want to do this. Click "Delete."

How to delete Google Search history - 'Confirm you would like to delete the following activity'

(Image credit: Google)

How to delete Google Search history - delete specific queries

1. Select "Item view" in the left-hand navigation bar of your My Google Activity page.

How to delete Google Search history - 'My Activity' with a line highlighted labeled 'Item view.'

(Image credit: Google)

2. Select "Filter by date and product" in the main part of the page.

How to delete Google Search history - 'My Google Activity' with 'Filter by date & product' highlighted.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Tick the box labeled "Search" in the filter-results window that opens.

How to delete Google Search history - A dialogue box titled 'Filter by date'

(Image credit: Google)

4. If your search query was made in the past few days, skip to Step 6.

5. If the search query was more than a few days ago, but you remember when it was, you can narrow down the time frame. 

Enter starting and ending dates for the time frame. The default time frame is "All."

How to delete Google Search history - 'Filter by date' with two dates in July highlighted.

(Image credit: Google)

6. Click "Apply". A list of everything you've ever searched for during the specified time frame will appear in reverse chronological order. 

A dialogue box titled 'Filter by date' with the box next to 'Search' highlighted.

(Image credit: Google)

7. Find the search query you want to delete and click the "X" next to it.

How to delete Google Search history - A web page with a highlighted 'X' next to 'my daily news.'

(Image credit: Google)

8. A window will open asking you to confirm your choice. Click "Delete" to wipe the search query from your Google account.

How to delete Google Search history - 'Confirm you would like to delete this activity' with 'Delete' highlighted.

(Image credit: Google)
Paul Wagenseil
Paul Wagenseil is a senior editor at Tom's Guide focused on security and privacy. That's all he's going to tell you unless you meet him in person.
