If you’re always cooking up a feast, your stove is probably looking a little worse for wear. Despite your best efforts at knowing how to clean an oven after use, knowing how to clean cast iron stove grates can be a little tricky. But these often pick up caked-in food, grease and grime build-up over time if they're not properly cleaned.

What’s more, grease and dirt residue can often dull the aesthetic shine of our grates, making stoves look lackluster. While knowing how to clean cast iron stove grates may seem a tedious chore, it’s actually not as difficult as it seems. Plus, it won’t take much time at all. Follow these top tips on how to clean cast iron stove grates to make them look brand new.

How to clean cast iron stove grates with soapy water

1. First, allow the burners to cool completely before removing the cast iron grates. Place in an empty sink or tub.

2. Fill the sink with hot water until they cover the grates, and add some dish soap into the water. Allow the cast iron grates to soak in the soapy solution for around 10-15 minutes. This will allow the soap to get to work in lifting and cutting through the grease or stuck-on food on the grates.

Removing iron stove grate (Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Then, use a non-metal, soft bristled brush, pad or sponge to scrub away at and remove any food residue or grease on the grates. Ensure to get into all the crevices and awkward places to get rid of dirt.

4. Once the grates are all free from grime, rinse with warm water until there are no traces of soap. Dry thoroughly with a clean cloth before putting them back on top of the stove.

TIP: Cast iron grates can easily get worn down if using the wrong cleaning materials. Avoid using abrasive, metallic scouring pads or harsh cleaning substances like ammonia.

Soapy water (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean cast iron stove grates with baking soda

1. First, mix three parts baking soda to one part water to create a thick paste.

2. Take a soft, bristled brush or cloth to coat the cast iron grates with the paste, making sure to get into all the crevices and awkward spots.

3. Leave to sit for about 15-20 minutes to allow the baking soda to get to work in lifting off any greasy residue.

4. Next, use a soft scrub brush or toothbrush to remove caked on residue before rinsing off thoroughly in warm water. Finally, wipe down the grates with a soft, clean cloth.

Baking soda and water in glass (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean cast iron stove grates with white vinegar

1. First, mix one part of distilled white vinegar and one part water in a spray bottle. White vinegar is a popular, natural cleaning product along with baking soda. If you want to know why, check out what makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning.

2. Next, spray the solution over your grates and leave it to sit for 15 minutes before wiping thoroughly with a clean damp cloth.

White vinegar and spray bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Do you need to season cast iron stove grates?

Similar to knowing how to season a cast iron skillet , you would need to season your cast iron stove grates to prevent rust. After they have been cleaned, apply a light coating of cooking oil on the bottom of the grates. Next, bake the grate at 350°F for about 30 to 40 minutes.

