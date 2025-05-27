Experts recommend using coffee to clean your grill — here's how to do it

It’s that time of year when the chef’s apron goes on and the grill gets uncovered for a full season of outside barbecues. From making the perfect smash burgers to grilling tasting wings and ribs, there’s nothing quite like the taste of food cooked on one of the best grills.

However, despite the delicious taste, one problem of cooking on a grill is the clean-up afterwards. Unlike enameled griddle pans and enameled cast iron skillets, you can’t put a grill in the dishwasher.

But Josh Clarke at Clear it Waste has one solution that can help solve your grill cleaning woes, and you might be surprised at his advice.

Why you should use coffee to clean your grill

When you’re having fun partying outside, cooking on your grill, and enjoying a chilled beer with friends and family, cleaning up your grill is the last thing on your mind. However, it’s one chore that shouldn’t be forgotten, as grills can be a breeding ground for germs.

“Barbecues collect grease, food particles and debris; therefore, to prevent food contamination and to keep your grill functioning properly, it’s advised to clean the grates and exterior of your barbecue after every use,” says Clarke.

What’s more, you wouldn’t leave a pile of dirty pots and pans unwashed on your kitchen countertop before using them again; you’d wash them up by hand or pop them in your dishwasher for next time.

However, aside from the conventional methods of cleaning a grill, Clarke shares a little-known method that uses a staple household ingredient to clean a barbecue.

The surprise ingredient is coffee — the regular caffeine hit we enjoy each morning. But how does coffee work to clean a grill?



Clarke explains that the acid in the coffee breaks down any debris and grease. Coffee’s coarse texture, we’re not talking about instant coffee here, has an abrasive quality that helps to remove burnt-on residue from the grill, while it’s natural degreasing qualities help to break down the build-up of stubborn stuck-on food.

How to clean a grill with coffee

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Brew a pot of coffee and pour it safely into a large bucket or container. Remove the grates from the grill once cool and submerge them into the coffee.

2. Allow the grates to sit in the solution of one house. The acid in the coffee should break down any debris and grease.

3. Thoroughly rinse the grill grates to remove the coffee. Dry the grates before replacing them.