How to grill in an air fryer — 7 steps for perfect indoor grilling

Want that perfect grilled taste but stuck cooking indoors? It's Get Grillin' week here at Tom's Guide, and your air fryer can deliver surprisingly authentic grilled results with the right technique. While it won't replace an outdoor grill entirely, it comes pretty close — and it's ready to use year-round, rain or shine.

Air fryer grilling works because of intense, circulating heat that mimics the high temperatures of traditional grilling. The compact design creates consistent heat distribution without the hot spots you might encounter on outdoor grills.

While any decent model can grill effectively, the best air fryers excel at maintaining steady temperatures, making timing more predictable and results more reliable once you understand the basics. The key is adapting your technique for this concentrated cooking method.

From proper temperature sequencing to choosing the right oils, these seven essential steps will transform your air fryer into an indoor grilling powerhouse that delivers that grilled flavor every time.

1. Start with maximum heat, then dial it back (Image: © Future) Getting the right temperature sequence is crucial for air fryer grilling success. Begin by preheating your air fryer to 400°F — this creates the intense initial heat needed for proper searing and that coveted charred exterior. Once your food goes in, immediately reduce the temperature to 380°F for actual cooking. This two-stage approach gives you the initial sear without overcooking the interior. If you have a Ninja Foodi Max dual, don't need to pre-heat. Air fryers cook much faster than traditional grills due to their efficient heat circulation, so expect cooking times to be roughly half of what you'd use outdoors. The consistent heat circulation in air fryers means no hot spots or temperature fluctuations like you might experience on a regular grill.

2. Size and temperature matter for even cooking (Image: © Shutterstock) Uniform cooking in the confined space of an air fryer depends on two critical factors: consistent food sizing and starting temperature. Cut your ingredients to similar dimensions so everything finishes cooking at the same time. For proteins, let them reach room temperature before cooking — this ensures even heat penetration from edge to center. Cold meat straight from the refrigerator will cook unevenly, leaving you with overcooked edges and undercooked centers. Thicker cuts work better in air fryers than thin ones. Since air fryers cook quickly, thicker pieces retain moisture and juiciness better. Thin cuts can dry out before you know it.

3. Seaon the grates with onion (Image: © Tom's Guide) This old-school trick works brilliantly in air fryers. Cut a fresh onion in half and rub it directly on your air fryer basket or grill attachment before cooking. The sulfur compounds in onions react with the metal when heated, creating a natural non-stick surface. This technique serves double duty — it prevents sticking and adds subtle flavor to your food. The onion also helps with cleanup afterward, as you can use it to scrub away any stuck-on bits from the grates. Don't skip this step, especially when cooking delicate items like fish or marinated foods that tend to stick more readily.

4. Add grill marks with the right attachment (Image: © Tom's Guide) Authentic-looking grill marks aren't just about appearance — they're about flavor too. If visual presentation matters to you, invest in a grill plate attachment designed for your air fryer model. These attachments feature raised ridges that create the classic crosshatch pattern while allowing juices to drain away from the food. As these juices evaporate, they create additional flavor compounds that enhance the overall taste. However, if grill marks aren't a priority, you can skip the attachment and still get excellent results. Many modern ovens with convection settings can replicate air fryer cooking if you don't have a dedicated unit.

5. Choose oils that can handle the heat (Image: © Shutterstock) High-temperature cooking demands oils with high smoke points. Avocado oil and vegetable oil are your best bets for air fryer grilling as they won't break down or create unpleasant flavors at the temperatures you'll be using. You don't need much oil when air frying. A light coating, just a few teaspoons tossed with your food, is sufficient to prevent sticking and promote browning. Too much oil can actually interfere with the air circulation that makes air fryers effective. Apply oil to your food rather than spraying it in the basket, as this gives you better control over the amount and distribution.

6. Prepare wooden skewers properly (Image: © Shutterstock) Air fryers heat up quickly and intensely, which means wooden skewers can burn if you're not careful. Soak them in water for at least 30 minutes before use, just like you would for outdoor grilling. Standard-length skewers might not fit in compact air fryer baskets, so shorter versions work better. And cut your ingredients to similar sizes when skewering to ensure everything cooks evenly — this is even more important in the confined space of an air fryer. Metal skewers are another option if you have them, as they don't require soaking and conduct heat to help cook food from the inside out.

7. Build smoky flavor with the right seasonings (Image: © Shutterstock) Since air fryers can't provide the natural smoke flavor of outdoor grilling, you'll need to create it artificially. Fortunately, the right seasonings can deliver authentic smoky taste that rivals the real thing. Smoked paprika is your secret weapon — it adds both color and genuine smoke flavor. Liquid smoke works well too, but use it sparingly as a little goes a long way. Other excellent options include smoked salts, chipotle peppers, cumin, and specialized barbecue seasoning blends. Apply these seasonings generously before cooking, and consider adding a final sprinkle after cooking for extra flavor impact. The intense heat of air frying actually intensifies spice flavors, so don't be afraid to be bold with your seasoning choices.

The bottom line (Image: © Future) Air fryer grilling isn't just a substitute for outdoor cooking, it's a legitimate technique that offers its own advantages. Consistent temperature, faster cooking times, and year-round availability make it an excellent option for anyone who loves grilled food, especially if they don't have a yard (or less space) to grill. Start with these seven techniques and adjust based on your specific air fryer model and personal preferences. With practice, you'll be turning out perfectly "grilled" food that rivals anything cooked outdoors.

