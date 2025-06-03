You can remove stubborn air fryer grease with just a dishwasher tablet — here's how

If you’ve ever opened your air fryer drawer only to find a thick layer of baked-on grease clinging to the basket, you’re not alone. Air fryers might be one of the best air fryers to own for quick, crispy meals — but they’re still a pain to clean, especially after cooking something greasy like wings or sausages.

While there are plenty of tips on how to use an air fryer and keep it running smoothly, cleaning is where most people get stuck. That’s where this viral TikTok hack comes in. It promises to cut through grease with nothing more than a dishwasher tablet and boiling water.

We tested it ourselves. Here’s how it works and why it beats traditional methods for cleaning your air fryer.

What is the TikTok air fryer cleaning hack? (Image: © Future) TikTok is full of unexpected cleaning tricks, but this one took off for a reason. It promises to cut through air fryer grease using something you probably already have in your kitchen, and without all the scrubbing that usually comes with baked-on messes. The video quickly made the rounds online, with many viewers curious whether it actually works and whether it’s safe for your appliance. It’s quick, oddly satisfying to watch, and surprisingly simple once you see it in action.

Is it safe to use in your air fryer? (Image: © Future) Generally, yes, as long as you don’t do this inside the air fryer unit itself. Always remove the basket and drawer and place them in the sink before adding boiling water. Never pour hot water into the appliance base. If you're worried the dishwasher detergent might leave a soapy taste, don't. It’s no different from washing with dish soap or running the basket through the dishwasher — something many air fryer manuals recommend anyway.

Clean dishwasher tablet method

1. Remove the basket and drawer (Image: © Future) If you haven't already, let your air fryer cool down, then remove the basket and drawer from the main unit. You’ll be doing this hack in the sink, not inside the appliance, to avoid damaging any electrical components.

2. Add a dishwasher tablet (Image: © Future) Place a regular dishwasher tablet (not laundry detergent) directly into the air fryer basket. Gel or powder tablets both work well for this. Carefully pour boiling water from a kettle into the basket, covering the tablet. You can also top it up with more hot tap water so it reaches the rim. The goal is to fully dissolve the tablet and soak the basket in the hot, soapy water.

3. Let it soak for 20 minutes (Image: © Future) Leave the basket and drawer to soak for about 20 minutes. The steam and detergent will help loosen stuck-on grease and baked bits, especially around the edges. After soaking, pour out the water and give the basket a rinse. Most of the grime should come off easily, but use a soft sponge or brush for any remaining residue. Then simply dry thoroughly before putting it back in the air fryer.

