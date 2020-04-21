HBO Max vs HBO Go vs HBO Now: Here's how they compare

Confused by the new HBO Max streaming service? Deciding between HBO Max vs HBO Go is actually a pretty simple choice to make.

Once you take a look through this round-by-round face-off, you'll notice that HBO Max and HBO Go have surprising similarities that will push most people in the same direction. Oh, and HBO Now subscribers? We've got everything you need to know below.

Our HBO Max vs HBO Go face-off will explain why everyone who currently pays for HBO Go should probably get HBO Max, once it launches on May 27.

HBO Max vs HBO Go vs HBO Now: At a glance

HBO Max HBO Go HBO Now Monthly Price $14.99 Typically $15 (set by your TV provider) $14.99 Includes HBO original programming, licensed movies, HBO Max originals, WarnerMedia movies and TV shows, Friends HBO original programming, licensed movies, HBO original programming, licensed movies Does it include HBO Max? n/a Unlikely Yes Supported devices According to HBO, it will be on "phones, tablets ... streaming media players and game consoles" and Mac and PC browsers. Amazon Fire, Roku, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, PlayStation 4, Macs and PCs, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, TiVo Amazon Fire, Roku, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, PlayStation 4, Macs and PCs, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One Available May 27 Now Now

HBO Max vs HBO Go vs HBO Now: Price

This is the only category in this HBO Max vs HBO Go face-off where they're dead-even. HBO Max (just like HBO Now) will cost $14.99 per month, which is a penny shy of the $15 per month rate that cable providers typically charge for HBO channels — which includes HBO Go access.

By matching HBO's existing pricing, HBO is setting Max up to be the new default HBO for all, as it will offer more channels. All you'll need to do is call your TV provider and cancel HBO, and start a new subscription with HBO Max.

HBO Max vs HBO Go vs HBO Now: Supported devices

HBO says HBO Max will be widely available on "phones, tablets, Mac and PC browsers, streaming media players and game consoles," but it doesn't specify any hardware.

To give you an idea of what that list of devices will be, HBO Go and HBO Now are currently on Amazon Fire, Roku devices, Android and iOS, Android TV and Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, desktop web browsers on Macs and PCs, and Samsung Smart TVs. We think it's safe to assume HBO Max will eventually make it to all of those devices, if it doesn't launch on all of them on day one.

The only device that HBO Go is on that HBO Now isn't on is TiVo. And I think that divide will stay true for HBO Max, as Go is meant for people who haven't cut the cord yet. HBO Go is meant to deliver a variety of ways to watch the HBO content people pay for through their TV providers.

Those without a streaming box (we recommend our best streaming device picks) or a Smart TV won't be able to get HBO Max onto their TV.

HBO Max vs HBO Go vs HBO Now: Shows and movies

The difference between HBO Go and HBO Max is going to be found primarily in the content they offer. HBO will continue to have big-name shows, as the upcoming Game of Thrones Prequel: House of The Dragon will be on both standard HBO and HBO Max.

This tidbit confirms that HBO Go subscribers won't be shut out on all of the network's big shows, and will likely continue to get HBO's high quality premium programming. That includes shows such as Westworld, RUN and Insecure, as well as Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

But as its name suggests, HBO Max will have the maximum amount of HBO content thanks to HBO Max Originals. HBO, in an email to the press, said that HBO Max will pack 10,000 hours of "premium content." It's unknown how much content is in HBO Go/Now right now, but HBO did just start to stream 500 hours of free shows and movies, which is about as much new content that regular HBO released in 2018.

And, as mentioned above, HBO Now will soon include HBO Max, so it's basically HBO Go subscribers who are out in the rain. Our guide to all of the HBO Max shows explains everything, but the Max Originals, as they're called, start on day 1 with the following titles:

Craftopia : A kid-friendly competition-based reality TV show starring YouTuber LaurDIY (aka Lauren Riihimaki). Contestants will be 9 to 15 years old.

: A kid-friendly competition-based reality TV show starring YouTuber LaurDIY (aka Lauren Riihimaki). Contestants will be 9 to 15 years old. Legendary : Voguing meets the streaming runway, with this competition show featuring judges such as Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion and a cast that includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ.

: Voguing meets the streaming runway, with this competition show featuring judges such as Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion and a cast that includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ. Love Life: Anna Kendrick stars in this scripted series that tells many stories, chronicling her character's love life throughout her entire life. Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) is executive producing, as is Kendrick herself.

HBO Max will also provide a larger back catalog of TV that HBO Go doesn't offer. The day 1 HBO Max list includes:

Friends

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who (including new episodes)

Rick and Morty

The Boondocks

The Bachelor

Sesame Street

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Batwoman (CW)

Nancy Drew (CW)

Katy Keene (CW)

The first season of DC’s Doom Patrol

The O.C.

Pretty Little Liars

The CNN catalogue of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

HBO Max isn't just TV; it's also going to have movies you won't see on HBO. Those include every Batman and Superman movie from the past 40 years, plus Joker, The Criterion Collection and all 20 of the Studio Ghibli films.

HBO Max vs HBO Go vs HBO Now: Who's getting HBO Max for free?

Current HBO Now subscribers will get free access to HBO Max. You need to be paying for HBO Now directly through HBO to get the upgrade. Those who pay for it through another service — such as Apple Channels and Amazon Prime Channels — will want to "stay tuned for more details as we get closer to our launch date," according to HBO.

HBO provides similar advice for existing HBO GO subscribers (i.e. those who "subscribe to HBO through a cable or TV provider").

HBO Max vs HBO Go vs HBO Now: Outlook

HBO Max isn't here yet, but this HBO Max vs HBO Go face-off pretty much seals the deal that HBO Max is best for everyone. Not only is it going to be everywhere that HBO Go is (minus cable boxes), but it will cost the same and provide a ton more content.

HBO isn't even letting HBO Now subscribers make the choice, as it's adding HBO Max for free. So, stay tuned for May 27 to see how HBO Max lands and changes the streaming media landscape.