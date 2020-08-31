The best Tuft and Needle mattress discounts in August 2020: Save 10% in the T&N Labor Day sale with this deal

Tuft and Needle has launched a new sale for Labor Day - and you don't even need a Tuft and Needle promo code to grab the discounts on offer. Right now, you can save 10% on everything at Tuft and Needle, including the company's best-selling mattresses, and all its sleep accessories: the T&N mattress protector and topper, its duvets, sheets, pillows and more.

We've included the Tuft and Needle mattress in our best mattress guide: it's an excellent budget buy, and it’s covered by a 10 year warranty and 100 day trial. Bear in mind that we have seen bigger discounts before (last year's Tuft & Needle Black Friday deal took 20% off, for example). But with prices now starting from just $315 (was $350), you'll be hard-pushed to find a better mattress for the money.

This cheap mattress deal makes Tuft and Needle's mattresses and accessories even better value. Read on for more of the best Tuft and Needle discounts and deals available now in the company's Labor Day mattress sale.

Tuft & Needle: Get 10% off everything | Tuft and Needle

With the exception of the Tuft and Needle quilt, you can currently save 10% on everything at Tuft and Needle in its Labor Day sale. The cheapest Tuft and Needle mattress now starts from $315 (was $350), while the premium T&N Hybrid mattress has up to a $174 discount, with prices starting from $806. There's also 10% off pillows, sheets, bed frames and more. Deal ends: September 7, 2020View Deal

Which Tuft and Needle mattress should you buy?

There are three Tuft and Needle mattresses to choose between. The company's popular budget option, the T&N Original Mattress, has six and a half inches of support foam and is topped by three inches of the T&N Adaptive foam, made with graphite and cooling gel to aid pressure relief. It’s breathable and medium-firm, suitable for any sleeping type.

The Mint Mattress is recommended for couples and side sleepers because it has reinforced foam edge support and an extra two inches of ceramic cooling gel. The more expensive Hybrid Mattress has all this - plus a supportive layer of pocket springs, which provide extra pressure relief and comfort for side, back, and stomach sleepers, and a subtle bounce too.

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

1. Tuft and Needle Original mattress deals Tuft and Needle's cheapest mattress Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 10 inches | Trial: 100 night | Best for : All sleeping types | Warranty: 10 years | RRP: $350 - $750 Super affordable Helps you sleep cooler Good pressure relief

Designed to be a does-it-all budget foam mattress for all types of sleepers, the 10-inch original Tuft and Needle mattress should suit people of any size or weight. Inside, there are two layers of flexible, open-cell foam, with graphite and cooling gel built in. The latter elements serve to pull your body heat away, keeping you cool, cozy, and comfy while you sleep; while the open-cell structure adjusts to you as you move throughout the night. It's durable, breathable and super affordable - even before a Tuft and Needle discount.

(Image credit: Tuft and Needle)

2. Tuft and Needle Mint mattress deals A more luxurious foam mattress for less than its rivals Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 12 inches | Trial: 100 night | Best for : Side sleepers | Warranty: 10 years | RRP: $595 - $1,145 Browse the Mint mattress at T&N now from $535.50 Pressure relief Cooling technology Reinforced edge support

Tuft and Needle's middle-tier Mint mattress costs more than the Original - but it boasts a wider range of luxury-level features, and is cheaper than rival mid-range mattresses. With 12 inches of support, including three layers of adaptive foam, the medium-firm Tuft and Needle Mint mattress is extra-plus. It's designed for side sleepers, in particular, with added pressure relief, and a firm base layer for increased support and durability. There's also a softer top layer than the Tuft and Needle Original.

It's a great choice for couples because it has reinforced foam edge support, which makes the mattress feel bigger than it is, and means you can sleep right up to the edges. The Tuft and Needle Mint mattress also has the same cooling gel as the Original mattress, so you're less likely to overheat at night.

(Image credit: Tuft and Needle)

3. Tuft and Needle Hybrid mattress deals Tuft and Needle's most advanced mattress Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 12 inches | Trial: 100 night | Best for : Side, stomach, and back sleepers | Warranty: 10 year | RRP: $895 to $1,745 Browse the Hybrid mattress at T&N now from $805.50 Springs and foam for added support Plush pillow top Charity donations with every purchase Breathable

Tuft and Needle managed to cram everything a mattress could need into the T&N Hybrid mattress. It has 12 inches of breathable foam combined with a tempered spring system, and a luxurious plush pillow top filled with durable carbon fiber-infused foam. Meanwhile, graphite and air channels wick away heat and moisture, making the T&N Hybrid the company's most breathable mattress.

It's been designed to suit every type of sleeper - side, back, or stomach - and there's a subtle extra bounce, thanks to the spring system. It's also worth knowing that with every purchase of a Tuft and Needle Hybrid mattress, the company makes a donation of twin sheets to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nation-wide organization that aims to help kids get a great sleep.

Tuft and Needle pillow deals

If you're shopping for a Tuft and Needle mattress, it's also worth taking a look at Tuft and Needle's pillows. There are two in the range - the Down Alternative and Original Foam pillow.

The Down Alternative is plush and airy, designed for back sleepers and side sleepers in particular. On the other hand, the Original Foam pillow is cooling and supportive, keeping its shape all night long. Both Tuft and Needle pillows are available in standard size and king size.

Tuft and Needle Down Alternative pillow: $72-90 (was $80-100) | T&N

Made of polyester down-alternative material, the Tuft and Needle Down Alternative pillow is hypoallergenic, light, and soft. It's best suited to back sleepers and side sleepers, with the classic down feel of pillows. There's currently 10% off in the Tuft & Needle Labor Day sale.View Deal

Tuft and Needle Original Foam pillow: $68-90 (was $75-100) | T&N

Tuft and Needle knows its memory foam, and this foam pillow is no exception. It keeps its shape through the night, while remaining breathable and extracting heat to keep you cool all night long. This Tuft & Needle pillow is available in two sizes - standard and king.View Deal

Tuft and Needle bed frame deals

Looking for a Tuft and Needle bed frame? There are five on offer, from the simple and affordable Metal Base and Box Foundation to the super luxurious Adjustable Frame. For major Scandi style, we also love the Wood Frame and Contrast Platform Bed, both made of simple and stylish wood in a variety of colors.

Tuft and Needle Metal Base: from $54 (was $60) | T&N

Pair the Tuft and Needle Metal Base with either a regular box spring or its Box Foundation to make your bed more breathable, and gain six inches of under-bed space. It's easily assembled and available from a twin size right though to Cal king.View Deal

Tuft and Needle Box Foundation: from $180 (was $200) | T&N

Pair the Tuft and Needle Box Foundation with T&N's Metal Base for a complete bed platform. It has a non-slip fabric on top, which prevents your mattress from moving around. The box foundation is also easily assembled and ships in a convenient box. View Deal

Tuft and Needle Contrast Platform Bed

Whether it's in walnut and white, or oak and charcoal, the Tuft and Needle Contrast Platform Bed has a clean design of mixed woods and metal. The solid wooden headboard offers sleek sophistication, while the metal bed frame offers years of sturdy support.View Deal

Tuft and Needle Wood Frame

The Tuft and Needle Wood Frame is simple and reliable, with beautiful hardwood construction. It's available in oak or walnut, and available in sizes full to Cal king. It looks expensive, but it's actually a super affordable and timeless bedframe. View Deal

Tuft and Needle Adjustable Frame

Elevate your legs, upper body, or head when sleeping or just chilling in bed with the Tuft and Needle Adjustable Frame. It's available in a queen size to Cal king, and even a split king option for couples with different sleeping preferences.View Deal

Do you need a Tuft and Needle promo code to get a discount?

To get the best Tuft and Needle deals, you won't need to use any Tuft and Needle promo codes. Simply head to the site, and if there's a sale you'll find the company's mattresses and accessories with their discounts already showing. Simply add the items you want into your basket, and your discount will be automatically applied at checkout, without the need to apply any Tuft and Needle promo codes.

Tuft and Needle Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: what we expect to see

T&N offers great discounts all year round, which means you don't necessarily have to wait for a Tuft and Needle Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal to make a good saving. However, Black Friday is one of the best times of year to get a discount.

Last year, the Tuft and Needle Black Friday sale saw the mattress receive a 20% discount. However, we've already seen better than that, with a 30% discount earlier this year - and we predict that T&N will bring this back in November, with a 30% discount in the Tuft and Needle Black Friday sale. Of course, there are no guarantees, but whatever offer T&N unleashes over Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, you'll find it here first, so bookmark this page and check back closer to the time.

And if you need to buy a new mattress now, our advice is not to wait. Tuft and Needle mattresses are already very good value, and there's usually a Tuft and Needle discount to be found - if there's one running, you'll find it right here.