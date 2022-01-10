New PS5 DualSense controller colors available for pre-order now — here's where to buy them

If you’re bored of the bog-standard white PS5 DualSense controller, then it's time to add some color to your next-gen console setup. Sony announced a fresh batch of DualSense controller colors last month, and they’re now available for pre-order.

Right now, you can pre-order a Nova Pink or Starlight Blue PS5 DualSense controller for $74 at Amazon. If you fancy a pink or blue pad for your PS5 it’s probably worth getting your pre-order now ahead of their launch on January 28. An additional new color, Galactic Purple, will also be joining the lineup. For now, it's exclusively available at Sony Direct and unfortunately, the retailer is currently sold out.

These three new colors will sit alongside the stock white controller and the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black pads which launched in 2021.

Sony will also be releasing a series of PS5 covers in the same shades as each of the available DualSense colors. This will allow owners to match their controller and console faceplates. These plates are set to launch over the course of 2022 and will cost $54, the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black plates can be pre-ordered now from Sony Direct.

Beyond the snazzy new color scheme, these DualSense controllers are identical in function to the standard controller included with the PS5 console. They do however retail for slightly more than the stock white pad, which costs $69. This $5 price increase is definitely a little cheeky from Sony, but we can’t resist a gaming controller with a snazzy color scheme.

While buying an actual PS5 console remains extremely tricky, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the same fate doesn’t befall these new DualSense controller colors. If you are in need of a console to go alongside your brightly colored pad, make sure to check out our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates and those all-important retailer links.