Get Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 for $100 off in Amazon Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day sales are already popping up well before the big day. If you’re looking to save on a monitor that packs a ton of features, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is one you may want to consider.

Presently, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is on sale for $599 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Samsung’s website (opens in new tab) is also selling the monitor for the same discounted price. Considering how you’re saving $100 off the usual $699 asking price, this isn’t a bad deal at all. Especially for a device of this quality.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a solid rival to the Apple Studio display. It packs a 32-inch 4K display, speakers, a webcam and other features like built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. At $599, it's practically a steal.

As we previously wrote, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a 32-inch 4K monitor that manages to pack a webcam, speakers and a few other features into its slim, elegant chassis. As the Smart Monitor moniker implies, this display can run its own apps, and thanks to the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. it can talk to your phone and other smart devices in your home.

You could be forgiven for mistaking this monitor for an Apple Studio Display at a glance, as the Smart Monitor M8 has a similarly thin (11.4mm) profile with thin bezels around the display. Both displays also offer a similar suite of built-in features, including a camera and speakers driven by an onboard processor. But unlike Apple's Studio Display, Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 comes in your choice of four colors and HDR support. Plus, it normally costs roughly half as much.

Though it was first unveiled at CES 2022, Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 is only recently hit the market — and frankly, the timing couldn't be better. What at first blush seemed to be a promising smart monitor now looks like a pretty serious Apple Studio Display contender, as the M8 appears to offer more features than Apple's latest monitor despite costing far less.