Free iPhone 13 deals: the best sales at AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile

Apple's next-gen iPhone officially hit stores today and retailers are flooding the market with iPhone 13 deals. IN particular, we're seeing a lot of free iPhone 13 deals. Traditionally reserved for the holiday season, practically every carrier is offering freebie deals. Even the iPhone 13 Pro can be had for free.

Sure, you'll need to jump through the usual hoops of trading in your old device and signing up for 5G service, but if you've been eyeing a new iPhone — here are the best offers you can get today.

Free iPhone 13 deals

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering new and existing customers free iPhone 13 devices. You'll need to trade in your old devices, purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan, and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. But if you hit those requirements, you can get a free iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, or iPhone 13 Pro. View Deal

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get from $1,200 to $1,500 off any new iPhone 13. The deal breaks down as such: up to $1,200 off iPhone 13 mini; up to $1,300 off iPhone 13; or up to $1,500 off iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. Depending on the model you choose, you'll get up to $1,000 off for your trade-in and extra $500 off for switching. (Existing members can only get up to an $800 credit for trading their old phone). View Deal