The best PS4 multiplayer games let you team up with your housemates, or test your skills online. Whether you’re looking for something friendly or competitive, the PS4 offers a little something for everyone, from sports games, to shooters, to fighting games, to RPGs. Granted, the PS4 has been out for eight years, so it’d be a little surprising if the console didn’t have a robust multiplayer library by now.

On the other hand, there are hundreds of PS4 titles that offer multiplayer support, so knowing where to start can be daunting. The Tom’s Guide staff has assembled ten of its favorite multiplayer titles, which cover a wide variety of genres and playstyles. If you find something on this list that piques your interest, you could be playing it for a long time to come. And if not, you can check out the Multiplayer section in the PlayStation Store .

(Image credit: EA)

1. Apex Legends

Nothing says “multiplayer” like a competitive online first-person shooter. Apex Legends is all of those things, and on top of that, it’s free to play. You take control of a hero, then master his or her unique abilities as you coordinate with your teammates to defeat an opposing force. Playable characters include aerial combatants like Valkyrie, able gunfighters like Bangalore and healers like Lifeline. If you decide to dish out real-world money, it’ll mostly just be for cosmetics. Apex Legends also has a sterling pedigree: It comes courtesy of Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment, which houses a number of veteran Call of Duty developers.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Bloodborne

Bloodborne isn’t a multiplayer game in the traditional sense, but it can be an excellent stepping stone for shy single-player aficionados. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you create a Hunter, then set out into the Gothic city of Yharnam to battle hordes of grotesque monsters. Bloodborne is eerie, eldritch and even a little scary, making it a perfect game to play by yourself. But it’s also extremely difficult, which is why you can summon other players to assist you with boss battles. Teaming up with other players is a great way to earn rewards – although you can also invade their worlds and slaughter them, if you’re of a more antagonistic bent.

(Image credit: Free Lives)

3. Broforce

Broforce is one of those games where simply describing it doesn’t get the full effect across. It’s a side-scrolling co-op action game with pixelated graphics and support for up to four players, either locally or online. What sets Broforce apart from a mountain of similar titles is its over-the-top ‘80s/’90s Americana, which starts with a screaming, musclebound eagle and just ramps up from there. You play as ersatz versions of action movie stars, from Rambro, to B.A. Broracus, to Snake Broskin, to the Brominator. There’s even Ellen Ripbro and Tank Bro, so it’s not an all-male cast. The levels are destructible, too, for maximum bro-age.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

4. Diablo III

Diablo III was one of the best PC RPGs , and it made a surprisingly painless transition to consoles. What’s even more remarkable is that Blizzard added local co-op for the console release – and it’s great. In this hack-and-slash adventure, you play as a hero in the demon-infested realm of Sanctuary. You and up to three partners can choose from classes such as the melee-focused Barbarian or the undead-summoning Necromancer, then fight your way through hordes and hordes (and hordes) of Diablo’s minions. The game is compulsively replayable, you can play with friends both locally and online, and there’s even a pretty good story underneath it all.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

5. Dragon Ball FighterZ

In discussing the best PS4 multiplayer games, there pretty much has to be a fighting game on the list. While the PS4 has plenty of good options, I’ll personally go for Dragon Ball FighterZ every time. This colorful fighter lets you build a three-person team of Dragon Ball characters, then square off against foes either locally or online. Every fighter has strengths and weaknesses, from the well-rounded Goku, to the highly technical Piccolo, to the versatile Captain Ginyu. The game is absolutely gorgeous, looking just like an episode of the anime, and simply watching the colorful characters and fluid animations is a treat by itself.

(Image credit: It Takes Two)

6. It Takes Two

It Takes Two isn’t just a game with multiplayer options; it’s a game that absolutely requires two players. Your partner can be either local or online, but without someone behind a second controller, it’s essentially impossible to complete. That’s because this game requires two players to work in tandem, in real time, as they solve a variety of tricky puzzles and platforming challenges. You and your partner play as a mother and father who find themselves drawn into their daughter’s fantasy world, and must work out their relationship problems as they try to escape. The story can be a little overwrought, but the gameplay is solid.

(Image credit: 2K)

7. NBA 2K22

No list of the best PS4 multiplayer games would be complete without a mainstream sports title, and NBA 2K22 is one of the best in recent memory. NBA 2K22 is a basketball sim, so you know the drill: Play as your favorite team and lead them to victory, or create your own player and see where your career goes. The game offers a variety of multiplayer modes, from casual one-on-one matches with local partners, to ranked online modes where you can compete for in-game rewards. If you don’t like basketball, you could always opt for Madden or FIFA instead, but this year’s iteration of NBA 2K is a stronger game overall.

(Image credit: Team17)

8. Overcooked

Overcooked is one of our favorite games to play cooperatively – even with partners who aren’t gamers . In this wacky cooking sim, you and up to three other players collaborate to keep a chaotic kitchen running during a busy restaurant shift. It’s all about communication and cooperation, as each player can fill a different role to help keep the action moving. There’s a story mode to follow, and lots of unlockable items to collect. You can also play either online or locally, which is good news for people who want to play Overcooked with family members. (Real cooking afterward is optional, but recommended.)

(Image credit: Psyonix)

9. Rocket League

The Simpsons actually foresaw Rocket League way back in 2000, but that’s neither here nor there. What’s important is that Rocket League is an outrageously popular multiplayer game that boils down to “cars playing soccer.” You take control of a vehicle and try to maneuver a large ball into an oversized goal. The game supports up to eight players, spread across two teams, although if you want to do split-screen co-op, you’ll have to stick with four players. Beyond that, there’s not much to say about Rocket League that players haven’t been saying since 2015: it’s simple, it’s addicting and it’s great with friends.

(Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

10. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is primarily a single-player game, and one of the best single-player games on the PS4, at that. But it does have a multiplayer mode, with a surprisingly active and robust player base. In Uncharted 4, you take control of a character from the series, such as the wisecracking Nathan Drake or the determined Elena Fisher. You then explore a large, varied map, platforming your way around obstacles, collecting weapons and power-ups and squaring off against other characters who want the same resources. It’s a good entry into the world of competitive multiplayer, especially if you liked the first three games.

Be sure to check out our other PS4 stories: