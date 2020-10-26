Best movies on Amazon Prime Video (October 2020)

With the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, you'll totally forget that your local theater remains closed. A subscription to Amazon Prime comes with access to one of the best streaming services in the market and its enormous library of movies.

So, not only does an annual Prime subscription give you free two-day shipping, but you also get unlimited access to both licensed and original movies. That includes classic blockbusters and newer hits.

With thousands of titles at your fingertips, though, finding the best movies on Amazon doesn't need to involve hours of scrolling. Our recommendations range from quirky comedies to chilling horror movies to quirky from serious dramas. There's something for everyone on Amazon Prime Video.

We've also got tips for mastering Amazon's most popular streaming device, so check out our guide for how to use the Fire Stick.

Best movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

Inception

(Image credit: Melissa Moseley)

If you've somehow stayed un-spoiler'd about this massive epic sci-fi film, pop some popcorn and turn up the volume and prepare to have your mind blown. In Inception, Leonardo DiCaprio leads an all-star cast (including Ellen Page, Tom Hardy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as Dom Cobb, a thief with the power to enter dreams and steal ideas. But along the way, the imaginary cities come crashing down and Dom's internal struggles hurt his mind, pushing him to go on one last con. Watch now

The Big Sick

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

This delightful and nuanced romantic comedy is based on the real-life courtship of comedian Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon. Nanjiani plays a version of himself, while Zoe Kazan takes on Emily's role. Their budding relationship is halted first by Kumail's expectation of an arranged marriage with a Pakistani woman of his parents' choice, then by Emily falling extremely ill. Kumail wants to win her back, but to do that, he first has to win over her parents (Ray Romano and Holly Hunter). We may know how it ends, but the journey to get there is worth watching. Watch now

Knives Out

(Image credit: Claire Folger)

The 2019 whodunnit mystery from writer-director Rian Johnson is both old school and modern, with an A-list cast that all look like they're having a tremendously good time. The story starts with the death of wealthy crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) on the night of his 85th birthday. Famous detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is called in to investigate it as a murder, with his family members as the prime suspects. Caught up in the action is Harlan's nurse Marta (Ana de Armas). The case is full of twists, turns and red herrings. But as well plotted as the movie is, it's really the distinctive characters that make it such a delightful experience. Watch now

The Farewell

(Image credit: A24)

One of the best movies of the year, this warm and touching family dramedy stars Awkwafina as Billi, a young New Yorker who is devastated by the news that her beloved grandmother is dying. The entire family decides to hide the truth from Grandmother herself, but plan an impromptu wedding for Billi's cousin so that they can gather together without her realizing it may be for the last time. The exceptional performances, particularly from Awkwafina and Zhao Shuzhen as grandma Nai Nai, make this family portrait rich and nuanced. It's a gorgeous meditation on the weird and wonderful bonds of blood. Watch now

Hereditary

(Image credit: A24)

Hereditary is one of the weirdest horror movies of the last decade, and also one of the most entertaining. Toni Collette plays Annie Graham: a suburban artist whose mother has just died. Graham's relationship with her mother was never good, and the old woman's death comes almost as a relief. But odd things start happening to Graham and her family — particularly her teenage son and preteen daughter. When another tragedy strikes, Graham seeks solace in the supernatural, but her discovery serves only to unnerve her distraught family even further. As Graham's life continues to unravel, the supernatural influence grows, and becomes even stranger. Watch now

(Image credit: CJ Entertainment)

One of 2016's darkest, sexiest, most intense films, The Handmaiden tells the story of the devious Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) and the enterprising Count Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo) during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Fujiwara is a con artist who plans to milk a wealthy Japanese heiress for all that she's worth, while Sook-hee is a pickpocket whom he contracts to pose as, you guessed it, the heiress's handmaiden. But as Sook-hee grows closer and closer to the heiress, alliances shift and double-crosses become inevitable. The film doesn't pull any punches on violence or eroticism, but it doesn't shy away from a gripping story or complex characters, either. Watch now

The Lighthouse

(Image credit: A24)

One of the more deeply weird, highly unsettling films in recent memory, this psychological horror thriller comes from director/co-writer Robert Eggers, the mind behind The Witch. Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson star as two lighthouse keepers who start to lose their sanity when a storm strands them on the remote island where they are stationed. Shot in black and white, The Lighthouse is gorgeously made, wonderfully acted ... and it will totally f--- with your head. Watch now

Suspiria

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

A highly anticipated remake of a classic 1977 Italian horror film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson as a young woman who joins a German dance company, only to find out that the whole operation is run by witches. (Don't you just hate it when that happens?) Seeing the supernatural drama unfold is one reason to watch this film; Tilda Swinton represents three others. In Suspiria, you get a triple-dose of Swinton: as a choreographer, a (male) therapist and one more role that might be a bit of a spoiler — but it's worth the buildup. Suspiria is one of those films that people tend to either love or hate, depending on their tolerance for weird gore and an outlandish tone. But it's better to get something unique than something that plays it safe. Watch now