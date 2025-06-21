I test TVs for a living — and I recommend these 2 TVs above everything else

I've been testing TVs now for several years and I've come to realize there's still one major issue plaguing most sets, even those launching in 2025: good audio.

It's a complaint I hear from many friends and family after buying a new TV. It's also something I run into a lot when testing TVs, and leads me to always recommending one of the best soundbars for an amplified soundstage.

Despite all the noise, TVs can be improved. We've already seen some stellar sets out of Hisense and Panasonic that feature nifty speaker specifications and built-in audio software that make Dolby Atmos all the more rewarding.

More TV makers should be taking notes.

It starts with the hardware

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Hisense has been kitting out its TVs with better, more amplified audio systems. Last year's Hisense U9N Mini-LED TV is a major step forward thanks to its dual side-firing speakers that offer a crisp, punchy sound stage.

The 2025 Hisense U8QG Mini-LED TV improves on the older modek, with a similarly advanced audio system that varies depending on the TV size. At 65-inch, the configuration we tested in, Hisense has designed it with a 4.1.2-channel system at a 72W output.

The latter specification is amplified to 82W in sizes from 75-inch to 100-inch. This means you get better audio output in higher sizes, particularly in terms of the maximum power the speaker can handle before the sound gets distorted.

Like the U9N, the Hisense U8QG also has side-firing speakers and a subwoofer all built into the screen, netting you incredible audio coverage that fills the whole room. Few TV makers are putting this much emphasis on the underlying specifications that make up their TV audio.

Meanwhile, most TV brands are adding more AI integrations. It's a sad state, especially given that most audio can't be made much better when the hardware is fundamentally limited from the outset. Mini-LED TVs are one side of the spectrum, but it's proving especially true even for more premium sets among the best OLED TVs.

Let the software do all the talking

(Image credit: Future)

Panasonic returned to the U.S. TV market last year in bombastic style with its Z95A OLED TV. Its audio specs even put the Hisense U8QG to shame, pushing out a 160W output on a 5.1.2-channel system.

That's more than enough coverage for most people, but what makes it really stand out is the immense out of control Panasonic allows it with ingenious software.

One of the niftiest new features found on Panasonic's OLED TV from last year was Sound Focus and Space Tune, software suites that allows you to customize how the audio reverberates from your TV in a variety of different ways. The key settings include Area, Pinpoint, Ambient, and Spot.

These options gives you tons of versatility in bringing your home entertainment setup to life. It helps that Panasonic has kitted its Z95A with a serious audio system and it seems like its 2025 TV will be even more powerful.

Following a briefing with Panasonic at its offices in Newark, New Jersey, we got a taste of what we can expect from its new Z95B OLED TV against its predecessor. While crisper colors and deeper blacks are one thing, a more improved speaker system gave way to out-of-the-box surround sound that feels much richer.

If there's anything I can say thus far about the Panasonic Z95B OLED TV, it's set to have an even wider sound stage — and that's saying something given the high praise we gave its 2024 model. Panasonic has repositioned the speakers within its panel for an improved experience that you can not only hear but feel.

TV speakers need to be taken more seriously

TV speakers should be doing more. Look around and you'll find that most TV makers are over-relying on AI to get improved audio on their sets versus actually building out feature-rich hardware and software suites for more immersive audio.

Hisense and Panasonic aren't alone. TLC is also finding new avenues for building better audio experiences for its TVs, teaming up with Dolby in the design of FlexConnect. This new feature allows users to place their speakers practically anywhere in their home for a truly immersive auditory adventure, and it's only available on 2025 TCL TVs.

This still requires additional speakers for improved audio support, but it's a start. More TV brands should be finding ways to make their TVs sound better as opposed to slimming them down.

It's the difference between having an all-around entertainment system versus just a mere screen that requires a soundbar or AVR speaker, which can not only cost thousands but be complicated to setup.

With some of the best TVs in their wheelhouse, Panasonic and Hisense are pioneering a new era for TV audio and hopefully more follow suit.