The world’s first OLED Fire TV is coming from Panasonic — what we know so far

Panasonic might not be the most well-known brand when it comes to enticing TV offerings, but its new 2024 lineup may sway consumers with Fire TV built directly into the display.

The company is partnering with Amazon to bring the world’s first OLED TVs with a built-in Fire Stick to market, allowing users to instantly access their favorite content directly on the TV.

Both Amazon and Panasonic announced the agreement in separate press releases highlighting the two flagship OLEDs, Z95A and Z93A, as the first set of OLED displays with Fire TV integration.

Neither company has alluded to pricing or availability just yet, but the OLEDs pack some serious firepower in terms of specs, leveraging 3D surround sound, Dolby Vision IQTM Precision, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Igniting Panasonic TVs for the future

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The first OLED TVs to sport Fire TV built-in will be Panasonic’s Z95A and Z93A, the firm’s two flagship OLED offerings of 2024. They’ll be leveraging a new HCX Pro AI Processor MK II chip in tandem with two new panels on both TVs, the Master OLED Ultimate on the Z95A and the Master OLED Pro Cinema on the Z93A.

The Z95A will be available in 65-in and 55-in, while the Z93A will only be available in 77-in. They will be the world’s first OLEDs not only to sport Fire TV built in, but also leverage a 144Hz refresh rate with a load of additional gaming-centric features for cinematic play on the big screen.

Amazon Fire TV built-in on both OLEDs offers Fire TV Ambient, which turns the TV into an art piece when turned off, and full Alexa integration for far-field voice controls. Plus, both TVs will have Apple AirPlay and Apple Home support for users who don’t want to be locked into using Amazon's tools.

Beyond just using Fire TV built in, both OLEDs will also come equipped with some features seen on Panasonic’s proprietary OS, main among them being Penta Tuner, which allows user to access alternative broadcasts like cable, antenna, and satellite TV offerings. And, with home network and internet access, the TVs can be placed practically anywhere without the need of an antenna socket.

The partnership between Amazon and Panasonic will see even more TVs come to market in the future leveraging Fire TV, though there isn’t any additional information on what these TVs will look like and when to expect them.

It’s also unclear if these new OLED TVs will be available in the US, as an Amazon representative tells Digital Trends that they will be offered “to customers around the world” and additional details on pricing and availability will be announced “soon.”

Blazing fast specs for gaming

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The Z95A and Z93A don’t leave gamers out of the equation, either. Both OLED TVs have a 144Hz refresh rate via HDMI 2.1 and VRR. Several additional gaming-based enhancements, like Dolby Vision Gaming support up to 144Hz and a True Game Mode for perfected white balance and color accuracy, should help gamers remain immersed in the action on-screen.

They shouldn't be lacking in the sound department either as Technics Audio (a Panasonic offshoot) aided in the development of the OLEDs’ 360 Soundscape Pro speaker system, which packs in a set of multidirectional speakers offering 3D surround sound thanks to Dolby Atmos support.

The Panasonic Z95A and Z93A OLEDs also support Dolby Vision IQ Precision Detail, a feature that is intended to dynamically adjust light settings across the display for optimal viewing. The Z95A specifically will have an advanced Micro Lens Array (MLA) screen, first introduced on Panasonic’s 2023 OLEDs, that will sport higher brightness potentials, as well.

Neither Amazon nor Panasonic stated when the displays would hit shelves and what pricing might look like, but will be interesting to see how these new OLEDs will fare in the market and if they can live up to the hype.