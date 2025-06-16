Surprise! Get this 65-inch Panasonic OLED TV for under $1,000 in rare Amazon deal

Father's Day might be over, but the TV deals are still hot. With sports seasons still in full swing, Dad will want the best seat in the house for all of his favorite content — and I think I've found the perfect pick.

Right now, you can get the Panasonic Z85A OLED TV for $997 at Amazon. That's a 45% slashing on this 2024 display and one of the lowest price we've seen in a while.

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the US Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Beyond netting you incredible picture performance for the NBA Finals, the Panasonic Z85A OLED TV is also packed with tons of value. It's built on Fire TV, giving you access to a slew of streaming services and even one of the best cloud gaming services in Xbox Game Pass.

It's also built on a 120Hz refresh rate with a range of HDR compatibility. This includes HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, plus you even have Dolby Atmos to steep you even deeper into immersive movie nights.

What makes the Z85A truly stand out is its audio performance. Few TVs really deliver sound with such punchy weightiness, but the Z85A not only has a 50W speaker but also a 20W woofer and even two 15W drivers, all of which are built on a 2.1-channel system. No need for one of the best soundbars.

And, while it might already have its fair share of cloud gaming, it's also got a ton of gaming features built into the panel. This makes it ideal for everything from the PS5 Pro to the new Nintendo Switch 2.

Panasonic wouldn't return to the US market for nothing. It brought just two OLEDs and this is marked as an utter steal if you're still looking to get in on a new TV.