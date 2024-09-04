Touchdown! Samsung's S90D OLED TV is down by $1,100 ahead of the NFL season

In the lead up to the NFL season, you might be on the hunt for a new display worthy of your favorite team’s mettle and you’re in luck as there’s quite the bevy of TV deals around to enjoy — case in point being one of the best OLED TVs in the market.

Right now, you can secure yourself the Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV for $1,599 at Amazon. That’s $1,098 slashed from its original $2,697 on one of the Samsung’s brand new models, which comes equipped with state-of-the-art features like AI upscaling, advanced gaming chops, and a brilliant sound system.

Samsung 65" S90D OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90D OLED TV is a true stunner and one with several features that make it ideal for sports fans, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. With Dolby Atmos support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and AI upscaling, the Samsung S90D brings out all the stops, and it's made all the better thanks to an unbeatable new price.

Price check: $1,699 @ Best Buy

Though it might not be the flagship under Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup, the S90D OLED still has a lot going for it — to the point where paying anywhere under $2,000 is quite the steal. One thing to keep in mind before buying is that Samsung 2024 OLED TVs have a huge difference depending on model, as LG Display's WOLED panel was used on some sizes while a QD-OLED panel can be found on 55-inch to 77-inch configurations.

We don’t yet have an official review of the S90D OLED, but there’s no questioning its superior performance in the space. We gave last year’s S90C OLED TV a near-perfect score, but it was held back largely due to its absent Dolby Vision support (re: Project Caviar) and clunky Tizen user interface.

The NFL season is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than with one of the best TVs on the market. When it comes to American football (and particularly any sports viewing), you'll want exceptional motion processing coverage and extra layers of control, which the S90D sports in spades.

A 144Hz refresh rate via ALLM also ensures you stay at the top of your game in all of those fast-paced experiences, from Black Ops 6 to Concord. A dedicated Game bar will also make those quick adjustments that much simpler, but what the Samsung ecosystem does offer is cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Its 2.1-channel 40W speaker system also brings the punch where it counts, though not quite to the levels presented in Panasonic's new Z95A OLED TV, which has a 160W 7-channel speaker, but you can't always have everything. If you're looking for something a bit less expensive, you can always check our best TVs under $1,000 for a bit of advice, or peruse our various OLED TV deals for even better savings.