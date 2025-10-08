The big game in a bigger room: upgrade your home theater for football season with these 12 editor-approved picks

Having friends and family over to my house for game day can be stressful. I want to make sure I've got enough drinks in the fridge, burgers on the grill and, of course, a TV big enough so everyone can see what's going on.

As much as I'd love to have everyone sit around my 115-inch Hisense TV, the TV is so big that there's no room for more couches in my office. Instead, friends and family have to "settle" for a 65-inch TV that, in the right-sized room, is more than adequate.

They love it. I put out a beer tower and a bowl of chicken wing dip; I make sure the soundbar is cranked up high, and we're ready to watch JA17 bring home another W.