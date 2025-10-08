The big game in a bigger room: upgrade your home theater for football season with these 12 editor-approved picks

Having friends and family over to my house for game day can be stressful. I want to make sure I've got enough drinks in the fridge, burgers on the grill and, of course, a TV big enough so everyone can see what's going on.
As much as I'd love to have everyone sit around my 115-inch Hisense TV, the TV is so big that there's no room for more couches in my office. Instead, friends and family have to "settle" for a 65-inch TV that, in the right-sized room, is more than adequate.
They love it. I put out a beer tower and a bowl of chicken wing dip; I make sure the soundbar is cranked up high, and we're ready to watch JA17 bring home another W.
My name's Nick and I look after our guides to the best TVs, best OLED TVs and best 4K TVs. I have been covering TVs and AV for major tech publications for over a decade. I grew up in Buffalo and I never miss a game. Where would you rather be than right here, right now?
