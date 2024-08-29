Hisense is making OLED TVs now, but there's a serious catch

Although it might be known as delivering some of the best Mini-LED TVs in the market, Hisense is seemingly taking a new approach with an upcoming OLED TV slated to hit Europe this September.

The new display, known as the Hisense A85N, is equipped with HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and a purported 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It uses LG Display’s WOLED panel, which should give it quite the edge against major competitors Sony and Samsung.

OLED tech isn’t exactly new for Hisense, as the display manufacturer does have several OLED TVs under its guise, they just aren’t available for purchase in the US — yet, that is. Preorders for European customers kicks off on September 2, not mere days ahead of its official reveal at IFA 2024 in Berlin.

Despite delivering some of the best TVs under $1,000 , the Hisense A85N OLED TV will start at €1,600 (around $1,770) — which, to be fair, is quite respectable in the face of premium offerings like the $3,000 55-inch Samsung S95D .

Hisense goes OLED

Hisense’s pre-IFA briefing showed quite the stunner of a display. Adding to its 2024 TV lineup, the Hisense A85N OLED TV, which will only be available in Europe, corralls a plethora of awesome features that could make it one of the best OLED TVs if it were ever to hit the States.

Available only in a 55-inch and 65-inch configuration, Hisense’s A85N supports all the latest HDR formats, including IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+, Dolby Vision (and Dolby Atmos on the audio side), and HLG. This display also features several gaming features, like ALLM, VRR, and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

The A85N utilized LG Display’s WOLED panel, which can be found on a wide range of different OLED TVs, like the LG C4 OLED. This is important to note because Hisense claims the A85N can hit a peak brightness of 1000 nits, which LG’s C4 can deliver quite well—in our tests, the C4 showed as much as 1148 nits in a 10% window in standard mode.

It’s unclear when or even if the Hisense A85N will make it to the US market, but it wouldn’t be too surprising. The OLED market is getting ever-more competitive and it would be interesting to see Hisense take a gamble in this space, especially considering Sony’s launch of just one OLED model this year in the Sony Bravia 8.

The 55-inch and 65-inch A85N OLED TVs will be available in European countries starting on September 6 for €1,600 and €2,200, respectively.