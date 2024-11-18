No way! LG's awesome B3 OLED TV just crashed to $798 for Black Friday

With Black Friday deals buzzing, it's the perfect time to get yourself that OLED TV you've long been craving. OLEDs might not come cheap, but there are ton of Black Friday OLED TV deals to nab with steep discounts, and this LG TV is one of my favorites.

Right now, you can get the 55-inch LG B3 OLED TV for $798 at Walmart. That's over $400 slashed on one of LG's cheapest TVs last year, one that's got gaming written all over it. You'd be hard pressed to find an OLED TV at this size with this price, which makes it all the more appealing even if it's a year old.

LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart LG's B3 OLED is its cheapest offering from 2023, leveraging premium specs on a budget price. It uses a 120Hz refresh rate on a 4K resolution that's optimized with LG's alpha 7 gen 6 chip. VRR and four HDMI 2.1 ports means this OLED is ripe for the PS5 Pro. And don't let its age or more budget pricing fool you, as the B3 still sports premium performance, most notable in HDR.

Get your gamer friend the crispest, sharpest image to experience their favorite games on with the LG B3 OLED TV — a more budget OLED from LG's 2023 TV lineup. As one of the best TVs for gaming from last year, its an ideal pairing for the new PS5 Pro.

It leverages exciting technologies, like four HDMI 2.1 inputs on a 120Hz panel, meaning you'll get that crisp 4K/60fps gameplay. LG's Game Optimizer also makes the B3 shine, netting you ample performance in HDR with loads of customization. But the B4 isn't just a gamer's paradise.

The B3 also makes itself known with a robust interface in webOS 23, which gives you sweeping access to the best streaming services in tandem with some game streaming apps, as well. To make shows and movies really pop, it's got ample performance in standard and HDR workloads.

Of note in particular is its rich blacks and contrasts, which the B3 makes short work of. Plus, it's got one of the lowest Delta-E scores in our lab, sporting a Delta-E of 1.89, which measures color accuracy. This means the B3 is perfect for everything from anime to "Barbie."

The B3 is no slouch despite its ag and you won't find many other OLED TVs at this size at such a low bargain. But it's not the only thing to get excited about. From PS5 deals to iPad deals, there's so much fun tech to enjoy for even less as the holidays draw near.