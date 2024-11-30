I've been reviewing TVs for 10 years and these are the best Black Friday OLED TV deals

Time is running out to save big on a 2024 OLED TV.

I spent most of this year testing and reviewing these sensational TVs, but today, I'm focusing on helping folks find a fantastic Black Friday deal on one of them. There are plenty of Black Friday TV deals going around, but not all of them involve OLEDs. To make matters even more complicated, not all of the OLED deals out there are worth your time.

That's why I've carved out a space to share my favorite OLED TV deals. Below you'll find OLED options for every budget and lifestyle, vetted by yours truly. Don't delay, though. As we move further into the weekend, there's no guarantee that these prices will stick around.

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor My name is Michael, and I've been reviewing OLED TVs since they first debuted on shelves. I've evaluated nearly every OLED TV on sale this Black Friday, and I'm ready to help you find one for your home.

Best Black Friday OLED TV deals

LG B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's most affordable OLED TV of 2024, and it only gets better with this Best Buy-exclusive deal. Like all OLED TVs, the B4 leverages self-lit pixels for perfect black levels and incredible overall contrast. It doesn't get as bright as higher-end LG OLEDs, but its picture should hold up in rooms that get a modest amount of light, and it'll look especially impressive in dark rooms. The B4 also comes with plenty of gaming enhancements, including ALLM, VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

LG 42" C4 OLED TV: was $996 now $896 at Amazon The 42-inch version of this fantastic, midrange OLED represents an opportunity to land a slim, scaled-down version of one of our favorite TVs of the year. It comes with all of the same gaming-related features as a bigger-sized C4 (including four HDMI 2.1 inputs), making it a great pick up for console or PC gaming.

Samsung 48" S90D OLED TV: was $1,597 now $997 at Amazon The Samsung S90D is a direct competitor of the LG C4, and right now, the 48-inch model is on sale for just under $1,000. This TV is a popular set among gamers on account of its full slate of gaming features, which includes: VRR, AMD FreeSync and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz (or 144Hz) across all of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. I've spoken with folks who use the 48-inch model as a primary PC monitor and they've had nothing but good things to say. This is lowest price the S90D's ever been on Amazon.

LG 65" C3 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,196 at Amazon The LG C3 is may have debuted in 2023, but don't let its age fool you: This is still one of the best mid-range OLED TVs you can buy. And, thanks to this Black Friday discount, you're getting a sale on top of a sale. The C3 isn't quite as bright as its 2024 successor, but it comes with just about all of the same features, including Dolby Vision, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and LG's built-in webOS smart platform.

Sony 55" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,398 at Amazon If you're more of a cinephile than a dedicated gamer, the Bravia 8, Sony's newest OLED TV, might be just the ticket. It doesn't get as bright as some of the OLED TVs on this list (especially compared to the LG G4 and Samsung S95D), but it's incredible picture processing and upscaling capabilities make it a great choice for home theater enthusiasts looking to showcase 4K movies and shows. As alluded to, the Bravia 8's gaming features (including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz) are limited to just two of the TV's four inputs, but its presentation is a sight to behold, especially when using Sony's Professional picture mode.

LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 at Amazon The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is a stunning TV. Its impressive display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays. This makes it a sensational pick for home theater enthusiasts who want an OLED but also want a bright display. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.

Samsung 55" S95D QD-OLED TV: was $2,397 now $1,897 at Amazon The 55-inch S95D's secret sauce is Samsung's incredible QD-OLED display, which blends the color- and brightness-boosting benefits of quantum dots with the unparalleled contrast of OLED. In addition to its exceptional color volume, the S95D is also capable of dazzlingly bright HDR highlights. The S95D is also equipped with every gaming feature you could ask for, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, FreeSync and Samsung Gaming Hub.

LG 65" G3 OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,999 at Best Buy The LG G4 may be our pick for the best OLED of 2024, but the G3 is almost as good. I've put this TV in this round-up because right now, the 65-inch version of the G4 is about $300 more expensive than the 65-inch G3. If you're looking to secure an LG OLED with MLA tech but you want to limit the price damage, the G3 is a fantastic compromise. It's not quite as bright as the G4, but you'd be hard-pressed to tell unless you were engaging with a direct, side-by-side comparison. It also comes with a full slate of gaming features, just like its successor. This Black Friday is the perfect time to buy this TV.

Panasonic 65" Z95A OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,299 at Amazon Panasonic just returned to the US and its flagship OLED TV in the Z95A is quite the statement. This OLED comes with advanced features like a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and Amazon Fire TV as its built-in smart platform. It's at its lowest price ever for Black Friday 2024.

Sony 65" A95L QD-OLED TV: was $3,499 now $2,998 at Amazon Even with a steep Black Friday discount, the Sony A95L doesn't come cheap. Nevertheless, if you want to own one of the best TVs ever made, the A95L will get you there. It features quantum dot-enhanced color, some of the brightest highlights in its class, and Sony's excellent picture processing capabilities. The only area in which it cuts corners is with its hardware, as there are only two HDMI 2.1 inputs (out of four) that will support 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Frequently asked questions

What is an OLED TV?

Unlike traditional LED TVs which rely on a backlight to illuminate their pixels, OLED TVs feature self-illuminating pixels that can be brightened and dimmed independently of one another. Since contrast is a cornerstone of picture quality, this is a mighty big advantage, one that has positive impacts across the entire picture.

Why should I buy an OLED TV?

In addition to their perfect black levels and surgical contrast control, OLED TVs offer rich, voluminous color and the widest possible viewing angles money can buy. Since even entry-level OLEDs (like the LG B4) are higher-end models than entry-level LED TVs, they typically arrive with several A/V- and gaming-related features, too, making them highly attractive sets for cinephiles, home theater enthusiasts, gamers and everyone in between.

When is the best time to buy an OLED TV?

Right now is the best time to buy a 2024 OLED TV.

Many of the best OLED TVs we've tested and reviewed this year are reaching their lowest price ever during Black Friday sales events. If you've been waiting for a prime opportunity to save money on an OLED, I recommend seizing one of these sales.