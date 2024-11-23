Hurry! This glorious Samsung OLED TV is $700 off — a new lowest price

You might think you need to wait until Black Friday arrives before committing to a big ticket purchase, but when a TV deal this good comes along there's no reason to delay. Over on Amazon, the stunning Samsung S95D OLED TV has never been cheaper, and you won't want to miss this epic saving.

Right now, the 55-inch Samsung S95D OLED TV is on sale for $1,897 at Amazon. That's a $700 saving and brings the impressive 2024 model television down to a new lowest price. It's one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far (and will take something seriously special to beat).

Shoppers in the U.K. haven't been excluded either, for those on the other side of the Atlantic, the 55-inch Samsung S95D OLED TV is on sale for £1,489.

Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV: was $2,597 now $1,897 at Amazon The Samsung S95D OLED is an excellent 2024 model TV, and it's just dropped to a new all-time low price at Amazon. It packs a stunning OLED panel, excellent contrast and colors, and plenty of premium features perfect for gaming. Don't miss your chance to score this epic OLED for even less.

Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV: was £2,499 now £1,489 at Amazon Over in the U.K., the Samsung S95D OLED is also on sale. At Amazon, it's dropped to £1,489, which is a saving of more than £1,000. It's an excellent OLED model offering stunning image quality, useful features and a contemporary design.

The Samsung S95D just narrowly missed the cutoff for our roundup of the best OLED TVs, but this omission wasn't due to a technical flaw or a lack of features, it was because our TV team felt the high list price was a stumbling block that made the S95D a little bit harder to recommend. But thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sales, that barrier has been well and truly removed.

In our Samsung S95D OLED review, our television expert, Nick Pino, said "The Samsung S95D OLED is so incredibly well-engineered that its processor runs circles around most mid-range and budget TVs. Engineering this good is pricey — and the image processing doesn’t always turn out perfect — but by and large this screen produces a spectacular image that most folks will absolutely love." Nick also awarded the TV an Editor's Choice seal of approval.

It's also worth noting that the S95D is a great pick for gamers as it includes loads of useful features including a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR (with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HGiG) and a stunning 4K OLED panel. Plus, there are four HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can hook up a couple of consoles and still have some free slots. If you own a PS5 Pro, then you'll want a TV of this caliber.

This really is a fantastic TV deals, and a great pick for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment system ahead of the holiday season, but if you're not fully sold, be sure to check out our Black Friday TV live blog for a whole range of deals including budget friendly picks, and ultra premium models.