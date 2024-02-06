LG is giving away three months of Apple TV Plus to TV buyers — but you have to act fast

If you’ve yet to watch shows like "Ted Lasso", "Severance" and "For All Mankind" on Apple TV Plus, and you bought an LG TV in the last few years, we’ve got some good news — LG will give you a three-month trial subscription for free.

The offer, which only runs from February 6 to April 30, is available to anyone who has bought an LG TV from 2018 until today, including any of the LG OLED TV models

(like the LG C3 OLED) as well as LG’s two lifestyle TVs, the StanbyME and StanbyME Go.

According to LG, the offer is valid in 93 countries (including the US and UK, obviously) and can be accessed via the Apple TV app on your TV’s WebOS smart platform.

The offer will still stand if you buy a new TV for the Super Bowl , but again, you’ll have to claim the deal before April 30.

Apple TV Plus is about to get a lot better on LG TVs

It's always hard to pinpoint the exact reason these deals pop up, but one potential cause could be that the new generation of LG OLED TVs, the LG C4 OLED and LG G4 OLED, will be LG's first to support both Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode — which will enhance films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

It also comes at a time where Apple TV Plus doesn't have the strongest lineup of new content, barring a few key exceptions like "Masters of the Air".

Still, anytime you can get a service for free, you can't complain too much. If nothing else, it's a great way to catch-up on Apple's award-winning older shows before new seasons start up. ("Severance" I'm looking in your direction...)

Looking to buy an LG OLED TV and don't know which one to buy last year's model or wait for this year's TVs? Check out our full breakdown of the LG C4 vs LG C3 OLED and LG C4 OLED vs B4 OLED.