Apple TV Plus just revealed its 2024 lineup — and there's a glaring omission

Apple TV Plus wants to be considered the best streaming service out there — and competition is fierce. But clearly, the tech giant's media arm is not going to leave us hurting for TV shows and movies based on its 2024 slate.

Yesterday (Feb. 5), Apple TV dropped a teaser trailer on YouTube for its TV and movie lineup for the upcoming year as well as an accompanying press release that included even more titles. The streaming service promises "new releases every week" and with 22 new releases on the calendar between now and June 14, it may actually manage to live up to that promise.

Unfortunately, there's a notable omission from the trailer and the press release, and if you've already watched the video you know what it is.

"Severance" season 2 may have finally resumed filming this past week but clearly there just isn't enough in the can to include in a teaser. That's disappointing given that Apple gave us a season 2 Easter egg at the iPhone 14 launch way back in 2022, but in the end, I'd rather have a good TV show than a rushed one. Granted, I've personally been expecting this. In my most anticipated shows for 2024 list, I noted that work stoppages in 2023 were probably going to keep "Severance" off the calendar for 2024.

The good news is that Apple gave us a ton of TV shows and movies to take the place of the Adam Scott-led thriller, and there are quite a few that grabbed my attention right away. Here are my top three highlights from Apple TV's announcement, as well as the full list of everything coming to Apple TV Plus in 2024.

'Sugar' (April 5)

(Image credit: Apple)

I really wish this new Apple TV miniseries had a trailer because it's already drawing me in from just the little taste we got. Granted, given that "Monsieur Spade" is one of my favorite shows of the year so far, maybe it's not a surprise that I'm excited about a neo-noir private detective limited series.

Starring Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a Los Angeles private eye, "Sugar" follows his investigation of Olivia Siegel, granddaughter to (fictional) Hollywood legend Jonathan Siegel. Alongside costar Kirby Howell-Baptiste, he'll not only uncover who is behind the mysterious disappearance, but long-buried Siegel family secrets.

'Franklin' (April 12)

(Image credit: Apple)

Who doesn't love a biopic headlined by a famous actor? Clearly, Apple loves them, because after doing the feature film "Napoleon" with Joaquin Phoenix last year, it's now doing a limited series event starring Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin.

There's a lot of ground that could be covered in "Franklin" but thankfully, it looks like the show is keeping its scope relatively narrow. The eight-episode miniseries is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize winner "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America," and will focus on Benjamin Franklin's secret mission to bring France into the American War of Independence as an ally against the English. Apple says the first three episodes will all drop at once on April 12, so we'll have a lot to sink our teeth into right away.

'Palm Royale' (March 20)

Thankfully, Apple not only teased this show in its sizzle reel, but it gave us a full trailer as well. And it looks incredible.

Starring Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons, an outsider trying to gain entry into the Palm Royale club and thereby Palm Beach high society, this period comedy features a cast loaded with acting talent. Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin and Carol Burnett join Wiig in this beautifully shot 10-episode series. Wiig looks like she in particular is giving a relatively subtle yet not subdued performance in the trailer, and if this combination of scenery and talent hits the mark, "Palm Royale" could be a massive hit for Apple.

Everything New on Apple TV Plus in 2024

While those are the highlights, here's the full list of everything Apple teased in its "Here's What's New in 2024 | Apple TV+" trailer and the accompanying press release.