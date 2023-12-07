How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online — release dates and more

The Monsterverse continues to expand, jumping from the big screen to Apple TV Plus with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Set directly after the first film in the franchise, 2014's Godzilla, the series picks up following the epic smackdown between the titular monster and the MUTOs that devastated San Francisco. The show follows two siblings as they unravel their family’s connection to the mysterious Monarch organisation and to Army officer Lee Shaw.

Get ready for secrets to be revealed in the shadow of the Titans as the show continues its episode drops every Friday on Apple TV Plus, which you can watch from anywhere with a VPN, if needs be.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: essential info Original release date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 10 Watch from anywhere with Express VPN

After four mega-blockbuster cinematic instalments, Legacy of Monsters marks Legendary’s first time bringing the Monsterverse to TV.

Timeline-wise, the series serves as both sequel and prequel, set over two time periods. One portion takes place in the 1950s, prior to Vietnam-era Kong: Skull Island, and the rest focuses on the time period between the 2014 movie and its follow up, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

So far, the movies have teased the importance of the Monarch organisation, with Godzilla vs. Kong giving a firm glimpse inside their modern day operation, but Legacy of Monsters delves deeper in its origins and purpose throughout history.

Kurt Russell stars as Lee Shaw, while his son Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) takes on the character in the 1950s set scenes. Alongside them, John Goodman reprises his Kong: Skull Island role of Bill Randa while Anna Sawai plays his rumoured daughter, Cate.

The show was co-created by Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) and Chris Black (Severance) with episodes being directed by WandaVision showrunner Matt Shakman among others.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia globally

How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters from anywhere

If you're abroad in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available, you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our expert testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode schedule

Episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters land on Apple TV Plus on Fridays from November 17 through January 12. Here's the full schedule:

Episode 1: "Aftermath" - Friday, November 17, 2023

Episode 2: "Departure" - Friday, November 17, 2023

Episode 3: "Secrets & Lies" - Friday, November 24, 2023

Episode 4: "Parallels and Interiors" - December 1, 2023

Episode 5: "The Way Out' - December 8, 2023

Episode 6: TBC - December 15, 2023

Episode 7: TBC - December 22, 2023

Episode 8: TBC - December 29, 2023

Episode 9: TBC - January 5, 2024

Episode 10: TBC - January 12, 2024

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters cast

Anna Sawai as Cate Randa

Kiersey Clemons as May

Ren Watabe as Kentaro

Mari Yamamoto as Keiko

Anders Holm as Young Bill Randa

John Goodman as Bill Randa

Joe Tippett as Tim

Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw

Wyatt Russell as Young Lee Shaw

Elisa Lasowski as Duvall

