LG C4 OLED vs B4 OLED: Which OLED TV should you buy in 2024?

The LG 2024 lineup clearly presents itself with a host of interesting new developments witnessed primarily with AI upgrades that elevate sound and picture qualities across its newest displays.

There’s a lot to love with LG’s new models, but many might be curious just how far the bar has been raised, especially in terms of the less-marketed and least spotlighted LG C4 OLED and LG B4 OLED TVs.

The LG C3 OLED from last year proved to be an absolute unit, sporting incredible picture quality and interface improvements, yet it lacked an ATSC 3.0 tuner and an optimal sound profile. The LG B3 OLED likewise proved to be a staple with a (relatively) budget price and streamlined smart interface, but also came with poor sounding speakers and average brightness at best.

For 2024, though, LG is upping the ante. Despite being pushed to the side in favor of the M4 and G4 models, the LG C4 OLED shines with some initial positives that make it yet again the perfect sweet spot for OLED buyers. And the LG B4 isn’t too far behind, utilizing a 120Hz refresh rate in tandem with an A8 AI chipset that could allow it some serious leeway on the OLED food chain.

While it’s still early stage and all we have to go on currently is what we saw at CES 2024, these two LG displays could prove to be major hallmarks this year depending on their inevitable pricing. Let’s see how they stack up and which might be the better entry-level OLED purchase of 2024.

LG C4 OLED vs LG B4 OLED: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG C4 OLED vs LG B4 OLED specs Row 0 - Cell 0 LG B4 OLED LG C4 OLED Sizes 48”, 55”, 65”, 77” 42”, 48”, 55”, 65”, 77”, 83” Price TBD TBD Refresh rate 120Hz 144Hz HDMI ports 4 (all HDMI 2.1) 4 (all HDMI 2.1) Tuners ATSC 1.0 ATSC 1.0 Chipset Alpha 8 Alpha 9-7 Display panel WOLED WOLED Special features Brightness booster, Game Optimizer & dashboard Brightness booster, Game Optimizer & dashboard, OLED Evo panel

LG C4 OLED vs LG B4 OLED: Picture and performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Given that both the B4 and C4 OLED are positioned at the tail end of LG’s OLED lineup, there are several contentions we’ll have to consider, namely the fact that both models won’t be sporting LG’s shiny new A11 processor, which boasts some tantalizing AI upgrades. Neither will they have LG’s beloved Zero Connect option for wireless connectivity, as only the LG M4 OLED will be privy to that.

What we do have to work with, though, is two relatively well-spec'd budget TV options (though pricing is still TBD). Both OLEDs will leverage a WOLED display panel, 4 total HDMI ports, all of which are HDMI 2.1, and several similar features like a brightness booster and Game Optimizer.

Both are great additions, but what the LG B4 OLED will be lacking is LG’s OLED Evo certified panel, which will be available on the C4. Essentially, for those who are unaware, “OLED Evo” is LG’s terminology referring to a newer display panel with several enhancements, namely amplified brightness levels.

Thus, the LG B4 OLED might be missing out on some serious gains in its most-needed category, but a new 48-in model is certainly a welcome addition. Depending on price, this could steer customers into the LG ecosystem, away from ever-rising budget rivals like TCL and Hisense. And with a refresh rate of 120Hz, that’s a hard bargain to beat, especially with 4 total HDMI 2.1 inputs for almost unlimited gaming potential.

While pricing is still up in the air at the moment, I think we still have a clear winner, especially when you take into account the areas in which the C4 clearly lacks, which are its highly reflective screen and limited overall performance gains. It’s a safe bet that the LG B4 OLED proves to be superior simply due to price and its general similarities with the C4, making it the perfect bargain piece and a powerful gaming option to boot.

LG C4 OLED vs LG B4 OLED: Sound quality

It’s a bit hard to pinpoint how well these new TVs sound when there’s little to no real world data out there on this particular function. We’ll have to revisit this portion once both displays are in our hands for in-depth testing, as even when peaking under the hood at general specs proves to show they both use similar — if not exactly the same — systems.

Everything will seemingly ride on this aspect, as sound on the LG C3 OLED and LG B3 OLED was a major downside for both models. But AI ingenuities in the form of AI Sound Pro as seen on higher-end LG models may prove the company is listening and may well have a way to ensure both of its more mid-tier offerings can stand just as fierce in the face of major rivals that sport far better speaker systems as seen on Sony and Hisense displays.

LG C4 OLED vs LG B4 OLED: Price and availability

Similarly, we don’t have any tangible information on what pricing may look like on LG’s 2024 lineup, nor do we know when to expect them. We can, however, parse through previous releases to get an adequate rundown on when these OLEDs might be dropping and at what cost.

The original LG C3 OLED launched on March 6, 2023, while the LG B3 OLED hit stores later in April, both with the following pricing:

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG B3 OLED LG C3 OLED LG OLED55B3: $1,699.99 LG OLED42C3PUA: $1,249.99 LG OLED65B3: $2,399.99 LG OLED48C3PUA: $1,299.99 LG OLED77B3: $3,299.99 LG OLED55C3PUA: $1,699.99 Row 4 - Cell 0 LG OLED65C3PUA: $2,399.99 Row 5 - Cell 0 LG OLED77C3PUA: $3,399.99 Row 6 - Cell 0 LG OLED83C3PUA: $5,299.99

Thus, you can see with a new 48-in LG B4 OLED, the display company is positioning this TV to be at the perfect sweet spot. You can expect a bit of wiggle room when it comes to new pricing, but an average bump of about maybe $300 or so seems reasonable on lower sizes, whereas larger sizes might come with a bit of an added premium.

As with most LG OLED releases, the wireless options and more spec-friendly of the bunch will be launched before the entry-level models. We expect that the LG C4 OLED and B4 OLED, given their relative closeness in terms of new specs, will release together in either March or April, with the latter being the stronger candidate.

LG has been painting its G4 and M4 with incredible contrasts over its alternative models, making it seem like these two OLEDs will be its major marketing spotlights. Much akin to last year’s debut of the LG C3 and G3 OLEDs, the M4 and G4 will most probably drop alongside one another in early March as the firm’s big ticket offerings.

LG C4 OLED vs LG B4 OLED: Verdict

The LG C4 OLED and LG B4 OLED are both well-positioned displays that could offer users serious upgrades at incremental price gains. Although the official price for both OLEDs remains to be determined, as far as we can see with current values, the B4 OLED might prove to have the winning hand in this affair.

Based upon his own real-world findings amid CES last week, my colleague Nick Pino explains that the LG C4 OLED’s several small gains “feels a bit underwhelming compared to the new LG G4 OLED that uses the better processor and the 2nd generation of MLA panels from LG Display.”

Add to that the swath of other anti-glare OLEDs in the spotlight at CES from the likes of Hisense and Samsung, users might end up finding the LG B4 OLED a far more reasonable purchase for what it offers over the lackluster upgrades apparent on the C4 model.

Time will only tell though. We still have a bit of wait ahead of us before LG begins touting its 2024 lineup, but keep your eyes peeled on Tom’s Guide for all things TV innovation as the new year brings in a slew of interesting surprises.