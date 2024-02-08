Last chance! Five 65-inch TVs you can get for Super Bowl Sunday for under $399

Last year I bought a 65-inch TV and it's been one of the best purchases I've made. With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, you might be thinking of doing the same thing.

Fortunately, there are plenty of good Super Bowl TV deals available right now. Below, I've combed through the least-expensive 65-inch TVs you can get at Walmart. I've chosen deals at Walmart because many of them can ship in time for Sunday's game or others offer rapid in-store pickup. (If you happen to live near a Walmart store). Keep in mind these are budget-minded options. If you want the latest tech or flawless performance, you're better off browsing through our list of the best TVs of 2024. Otherwise, these are among the best TV deals you can get now. For more Super Bowl coverage, check out our guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream.

Walmart 65" Super Bowl TV deals

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $398 now $298 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. This TV is ideal for shoppers on a tight budget who are ok with a no-frills TV. That said, this budget TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google Home compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

TCL 65" 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $468 now $368 @ Walmart

This Walmart exclusive gets you a giant 65-inch screen for comfortably less than $400. It features HDR support, Alexa/Google/HomeKit compatibility, and four HDMI ports. There's also a dedicated Game Mode that adjusts picture settings so you get fast, blur-free console gaming. We also like that it runs on Roku's excellent streaming platform.

Hisense 65" 4K Roku TV: was $799 now $378 @ Walmart

Super Bowl TV deals don't get better than this. Not only is this one of the least-expensive 65-inch TVs we've seen, but this TV also comes with a free 6-month DoorDash DashPass subscription ($60 value). That means you can get free food delivery on all DoorDash orders of $15 or more. On the TV front, the Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

Price check: $379 @ Amazon

Samsung 65" Crystal 4K TV: was $599 now $397 @ Walmart

Samsung's CU7000 series is a great option if you're looking for a good value from a top-tier TV brand. This 75-inch TV uses Samsung's PurColor tech to provide accurate and vibrant colors across the screen. It also offers HDR10 and HDR10+ support. Note that Amazon has it for $2 less.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $399 @ Best Buy