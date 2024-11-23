I test TVs for a living and these Black Friday QLED TV deals are too good to miss

The holidays are just around the corner and with them comes steep Black Friday deals on a range of TVs. Lucky for you, if you're in the market for a new QLED TV, the discounts just came early.
QLED and Mini-LED TVs are ever on the rise, offering you balanced performance without a premium price. And yes, that means with Black Friday deals,. these QLEDs are even cheaper right now, coming in as some of the best budget TVs in the market with some serious spunk.
Take the Hisense U8N, a superb new Mini-LED entry with some of the highest brightness scores we've seen. Or, you could opt for something a bit more sporty, like the Sony Bravia 9 that won king of Mini-LED TV in a shootout earlier this year.
From smaller 55-inch models to the now ever-popular big-screen TVs, I've vetted some of the best deals on QLED TVs so you don't have to scour the internet in search of the best Black Friday discount.
Best Black Friday QLED TV deals
Hisense, has some incredibly-priced TVs and budget models, with the U6N being its latest design. This makes for a great value option under the $400 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. You get both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and Google TV makes it easy to find great stuff to watch.
As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120. Add in 1,500 dimming zones and up to 1,500 nits of rated brightness and you have a stellar Black Friday deal at $400 off.
This brand-new big TCL TV is perfect for watching the big game. It's got a new motion processor up its sleeve and sports a 120Hz panel to handle the best gaming has to offer. The range of HDR certifications are here and ready, as well, like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and more. The 5,000 nits of peak brightness means you can put this set in any room and still enjoy the action.
Panasonic is back in the US and it's bringing some exciting TVs to the market, like the W95A Mini-LED TV. Running Fire TV as its interface, the W95A has access to a wide-sweeping range of content. It uses a 144Hz refresh rate and has a killer sound system that's equipped with Dolby Atmos support. Viewing angles were also superb on this Mini-LED TV, despite that not always being the case for this design type.
Save $700! The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the best value TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.
Get a big screen for $900 off right now. As one of the best new budget TVs, the Hisense U7N is a stellar pick this Black Friday. It sports some serious upgrades, like a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features. It also has one of the best speaker systems for the price, leveraging a 2.1 multi-channel speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Our Hisense U7N review proved that this is also a killer TV for sports viewing thanks to its keen handling of motion processing.
Get the TV you've long dreamed of with this Sony Mini-LED from its 2024 lineup. Although it might not be an OLED TV, it still sports exceptional performance with incredible brightness, Dolby Vision support and even PS5 exclusive features. The new Sony TVs also come equipped with free movies via Bravia TV, giving you a laundry list of entertainment to enjoy without ever needing a subscription. Save over $600 with this Black Friday TV deal.
Our Samsung QN90D Neo QLED review said this is the best QLED TV you can buy. It's incredibly bright, with gorgeous colors and strong contrast. It's also a great gaming TV, with a quick response time and access to Samsung's Gaming Hub. You also get HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, a 144Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. It made our list of the best TVs in 2024. And right now you can save $800.
Sony 65" Bravia 9 Mini-LED TV
This is a beast of a Mini-LED TV and got a near-perfect 4.5/5 star rating in our Bravia 9 review. You get amazing brightness, a sleek design and innovative gaming features, plus a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner. The color handling could be better but overall this is a top Black Friday TV deal.
