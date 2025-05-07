Forget OLED TVs — this ultra short throw projector can hit 4,000 lumens at 120 inches

Optoma's bringing a new UST (Ultra Short Throw) projector to the market, one that's built for serious entertainment and gaming.

Coined the GT4000UHD projector, Optoma's newest design can beam an image at 4,000 lumens at a screen size of up to 120 inches. To get a comparable TV in that range, you'd have to shell out a hefty penny, and few offer such an easy setup like this small projector.

Even so, you'll still have to pay a premium for this new entry among the best projectors, setting you back a measly $4,000.

One of the brightest projectors at a price

(Image credit: Optoma)

Optoma is taking on the likes of Xgimi and Epson with a new UST projector designed to be every bit the best entertainment experience as much as a gaming powerhouse. Optoma claims the new GT4000UHD measures at a 500,000:1 contrast ratio and can hit 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness.

That's incredible control, equal to the Epson LS800, which remains one of the brightest projectors we've ever tested. You'll still want to scoop up an accompanying ALR screen to get the best possible performance out of the GT4000UHD, but it should be able to handle ambient lighting quite well.

It can also hit a screen size of 120 inches at a distance of 12 inches from the wall. While that's not quite as good as something like the new Hisense L9Q, it's a promising addition that could give bigger TV screens a run for their money.

It's also kitted out with some serious gaming chops, like a 4.3ms response time at a 240Hz refresh rate and 8ms at 120Hz in 1080p, ideal primarily for those running some of the best gaming PCs. Optoma also claims it has a 16ms input latency at 60Hz for 4K gaming, which should be good coverage for gamers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but would be even better if it had VRR compatibility.

Despite its gaming prowess, the uphill battle facing the GT4000UHD is that TVs are getting bigger and, at the same time, much cheaper. Take a quick gander down the list of best 85-inch TVs and you'll see plenty of affordable options, like the Hisense U7N Mini-LED TV that's just over $1,200.

Meanwhile, the GT4000UHD comes in at a whopping $4,499. That's more than some of the best OLED TVs cost, and it's not even counting the ALR screen you'd most likely need for ample performance. It's a tough sell, even with it offering an over 100-inch screen size.