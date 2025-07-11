I review projectors for a living and found all the best Prime Day deals from far-throw to Ultra Short Throw models

Forget that 4K TV, it's time to get yourself a projector

MoGo 3 Pro projector setup with Prime Day logo
(Image credit: Xgimi)
Prime Day deals continue, bringing steep discounts on displays, including TVs and monitors. As expensive as some of them might be, you'll even find several discounts on some of our favorite projectors, and I've wrangled all the best below that you can still take advantage of.

These projectors come in all kinds of sizes and variations. I didn't stick to just far-throw models, I tried to find a healthy variation that includes on-the-go outdoor projectors, like the Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro that's $399 right now as well as home cinema upgrades like the Epson LS11000 4K Pro that's $3,499.

Most of the best projectors don't often come cheap, so these Prime Day discounts are the way to go if you're looking for a projector this summer. Read on to find your new camping companion or 300-inch TV upgrade for less.

Best Prime Day projector deals

Eazze D1G 4K/1080p smart projector
Eazze D1G 4K/1080p smart projector : was $209 now $178 at Amazon

Built on Google TV, the Eazze D1G is here to give you 1080p visuals in HDR10 glory. This makes it perfect for the Nintendo Switch 2, plus it has auto focus capabilities making setup a breeze. This projector can go up to 200-inches, but luckily it won't cost you that much.

Aurzen 3-in-1 4K projector
Aurzen 3-in-1 4K projector : was $259 now $179 at Amazon

Another sub-$200 projector is here and the Aurzen 3-in-1 serves multiple purposes. It's rated for 500 ANSI lumens, which is respectable for this price point and comes equipped with Dolby Audio speakers with 36W power output.

Toptro X9 4K smart projector
Toptro X9 4K smart projector: was $499 now $249 at Amazon

The Toptro X9 is one of the most interesting projectors on this list. It's marked down by 50%, netting you a 1200-ANSI lumen projector with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities on a 4K resolution. It's also Netflix-licensed, which means it will come equipped with the streaming platform, which isn't a commonality among projectors. (Just look at the Formovie Theater.)

Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro
Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

This is one of my favorite outdoor projectors. Xgimi makes some of the best in the market and while the company just released a brand new version, the MoGo 3 Pro is currently marked down to its lowest price. This deal also nets you the charging stick, making it super easy to bring on a hike and setup for a quick respite with some Disney Plus or YouTube. It offers a 2.5 battery life with 450 lumens of brightness on a 1080p resolution.

ViewSonic PA503HD 1080p smart projector
ViewSonic PA503HD 1080p smart projector: was $649 now $534 at Amazon

The ViewSonic PA503HD is a budget home cinema upgrade, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on screen sizes up to 300-inch. You can also mount it to the ceiling so it's out of your way and has a low 16ms input latency for improved gaming chops.

Hisense C2 RGB laser projector
Hisense C2 RGB laser projector: was $1,999 now $1,494 at Amazon

Given the C2 Ultra is rated as one of our favorite projectors, it should come as no surprise the base C2 is a serious offering for projector enthusiasts. It offers stunning images at up 300-inch and hits 2,000 ANSI lumens, making it ideal even in bright rooms.

AWOL Vision LTV-2500 4K UST triple laser projector
AWOL Vision LTV-2500 4K UST triple laser projector : was $2,999 now $1,799 at Amazon

This is one of the lowest prices I've seen of a premium laser projector. AWOL is another well-known projector brand, and its LTV-2500 is a 4K beast with Active 3D support using special glasses and both Dolby Vision/Atmos support. Unlike other projectors, the LTV-2500 is also super quiet when active, which wasn't the case for the Epson LS800 I tested.

Epson LS11000 4K Pro laser projector
Epson LS11000 4K Pro laser projector: was $3,999 now $3,499 at Amazon

The Epson LS11000 is a serious projector and one of the few in the market that actually offers HDMI 2.1 support, making it stand out as a gaming icon. That does come with an expensive price tag, though, but with 2500 lumens of brightness on a 120Hz refresh rate, you can't deny this has it all. It can also hit screen sizes ranging from 50-inch to 300-inch, giving that budget 98-inch LG OLED TV a run for its money.

