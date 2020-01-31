Trending

Wearables

BROWSE CATEGORIES

Latest articles about Wearables

AirPods vs Bose SoundSport Free

AirPods vs. Bose SoundSport Free: Which wireless earbuds win?

By Alex Bracetti

Our AirPods vs. Bose SoundSport Free face-off will help you decide which wireless earbuds are superior.

Best cheap fitness trackers

Best cheap fitness trackers in 2020

By Mike Prospero

The best cheap fitness trackers under $100 have all of the features you want for running and working out.

Oppo smartwatch

Apple Watch rival: Oppo smartwatch looks awesome with Wear OS and 3D glass

By Matt Evans

The Oppo smartwatch looks so similar to the Apple Watch it's uncanny

Amazfit GTS review

Amazfit GTS review

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal

The Amazfit GTS looks great and is relatively cheap, but its fitness tracking could be better.

best Apple Watch bands

Best Apple Watch bands of 2020

By Michael Gowan

These are the best Apple Watch bands, including sport bands, leather bands, stainless-steel bands and other fashionable designs

Timex takes on Garmin and Fitbit with new GPS watch

Timex challenges Garmin and Fitbit with GPS watch that lasts 25 days on a charge

By Kate Kozuch

Timex's new budget GPS fitness tracker could challenge Garmin and Fitbit.

best smartwatches

The best smartwatches in 2020

By Caitlin McGarry

Here are the best smartwatches available for iPhone and Android users based on our reviews.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch is the next weapon in preventing strokes

By Henry T. Casey

And now for its next trick, the Apple Watch may save even more lives by detecting the symptom-less AFib.

Apple Watch Series 3 vs Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3 vs Series 4: What's the difference?

By Caitlin McGarry

We pit the Apple Watch 3 against the Apple Watch 4 to see how these smartwatches compare.

AirBands for AirPods

AirBands put AirPods on your Apple Watch, but why?

By Jesus Diaz

AirBands, a new accessory that put AirPods on your Apple Watch strap serve no purpose except to embarrass whoever uses them.

How to use the Apple Watch

How to use the Apple Watch

By Tom's Guide Staff

Everything you need to know about how to use the Apple Watch, including basic setup instructions, useful tricks and accessories to personalize your watch.

Apple Watch 6 round render

Apple Watch Series 6 design is the one we've all been waiting for

By Henry T. Casey

A new Apple Watch series 6 render brings to life a longtime wish for Apple's wearable: a circular display.

Best cheap wireless earbuds: JLab JBuds

The best cheap wireless earbuds in 2020

By Craig Goldstein

Save your pennies with our pick of the best cheap wireless earbuds right now

Xiaomi Youpin F95 Face Mask may help you defend yourself against coronavirus

After coronavirus, smart masks may be our weapon against 21st century plagues

By Jesus Diaz

Xiaomi wants to monitor health through a new type of facial mask capable of monitoring atmospheric and body conditions in real time.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs. Series 4: Should you upgrade?

By Michael Gowan

Apple Watch Series 5 is a great smartwatch, thanks in part to its always-on display. But if you have a Series 4, the differences between the two don't justify an upgrade for most people.

I wore the Galaxy Watch Active during my pregnancy, and now I'm a believer

By Florence Ion

I thought the Galaxy Watch Active would be good for tracking my fitness, but it proved vital for my pregnancy, too.

Apple Watch Series 3

How to mute your Apple Watch and change the volume

By Dan Moren

Three ways to turn off the sound on your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch series 5 hands On review

How to use Theater Mode on the Apple Watch

By Caitlin McGarry

Turn on this feature so you don't disturb others while at the movies.

How to use Google Hangouts on your Apple Watch

By Tom's Guide Staff

Yes, you can use Google's messaging app on your Apple Watch.

How to Check Your Heart Rate on Your Apple Watch

By Caitlin McGarry

Here's how to tell how fast your heart is beating using the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 3

How to read, send, and delete email from your Apple Watch

By Tom's Guide Staff

Check your email from your wrist.

How to switch between Apple Watch apps

By Philip Michaels, Dan Moren

There's more than one way to switch from one app to another on the Apple Watch.

How to add and delete apps from the Apple Watch Dock

By Philip Michaels

Customize your Apple Watch Dock with the apps you want.

How to install and delete Apple Watch apps

By Michael Andronico, Philip Michaels

Make your Apple Watch more useful by installing apps.

How to change text size on your Apple Watch

By Michael Andronico

Is it hard for you to read the text on your Apple Watch? Here's how to make it easier to view.

Apple Watch Series 4

How to make a phone call using the Apple Watch

By Michael Andronico

Reach out and touch someone from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 5

How to send Digital Touch messages from your Apple Watch

By Althea Chang

A more personal message from your Apple Watch

How to send a text message on your Apple Watch

By Michael Andronico, Philip Michaels

It's easy to send messages to friends from your Apple Watch. Here's how.

Apple Watch Sport Loop

How to change your Apple Watch band

By Michael Andronico

Don't like the look of your Apple Watch strap? Here's how to swap it out.

Set up Apple's Express Transit Pay to speed up your commute.

The 10 coolest things the Apple Watch can do

By Dan Moren

From talking to your car to ordering pizza, here are 10 cool things you didn't know the Apple Watch could do.