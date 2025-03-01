What Tom’s Guide tested this week — the iPhone 16e is the most polarizing phone of the year

What Tom's Guide tested Hey there! Welcome to What Tom's Guide Tested. This is part of a regular column where our writers round up the winners and losers from that week's product reviews. All of these products have passed through the scrutinizing gaze of our expert reviewers, and have been judged. Some are worth buying, others maybe not...



Find out more about how we test and rate products

At Tom's Guide, we test several products every week. Some are so good that they instantly put a smile on our faces, while some aren't, so much so that we can't wait to box up the product and put it away. But that's our job: thoroughly testing the good, the bad and the ugly to help inform you, dear reader, of what counts as a worthy investment and what doesn't.

I'm Nikita, a reviews writer here at Tom's Guide, and my team and I test and review products day in, day out, to tell you what's worth buying and what to avoid. This week, I tested a screen-free digital camera that made me want to ditch my smartphone the next time I go on vacation, and a split ergonomic keyboard that revolutionized the way I work. My caffeine-fuelled colleague Erin went hands-on with a pour-over and a kettle — a real treat for her as an ex-barista, although the kettle left her feeling blue. Our reviews editor, Pete, took the Sony A7CR mirrorless camera out for a spin to see if it's still worth it in 2025.

And of course, the iPhone 16e was announced last week so our phones editor, John Velasco, put the latest Apple smartphone through its paces.

If any of these products catch your fancy or you've been struggling to decide whether they're worth the money, we're here to help make that decision easier. Read on to see what we reviewed this week, and don't forget to check out last week's round-up.

What Tom's Guide tested this week: Highlights of the week

iPhone 16e ★★★★

Reviewed by Reviewed by John Velasco Phones senior editor

The iPhone 16e presents bargain hunters with a conundrum — at $599, it's not as cheap as the iPhone SE (2022) it replaces, but it's still a $200 discount off the standard iPhone 16. And it's capable of supporting all of the Apple Intelligence features you can use on more expensive iPhone 16 models.

There's only one rear camera — a 48MP shooter — but don't let that fool you into thinking this isn't one of the best camera phone options. When we compared photos shot by the iPhone 16e to ones captured by the regular iPhone 16, the cheaper model had the better image in a surprising number of scenarios.

Apple iPhone 16e: $599 at Apple You'll pay more for the cheapest model in Apple's lineup, but the iPhone 16e is a marked upgrade over the iPhone SE 2022. In fact, it has a lot in common with the standard iPhone 16, complete with a gorgeous OLED screen, A18 chip, Apple Intelligence features — but it has Apple's new C1 modem.

That said, you are sacrificing features for the iPhone 16e. You lose the flexibility of an ultrawide camera, the phone isn't MagSafe compatible, and you get a notch in the front display instead of Apple's dynamic Island feature. Personally, I would pay up for the iPhone 16 at that point, but people on a strict budget will find a lot of value with the iPhone 16e and its Apple Intelligence features.

By John Velasco — Read John's full iPhone 16e review.

Epomaker Split65 ★★★★½

Reviewed by Reviewed by Nikita Achanta Reviews writer

Full disclosure: I write upwards of 8,000 words a week. Having been in this role nearly a year(!) now, I've come to realize the importance of having one of the best mechanical keyboards. And not just any mech keeb — an ergonomic one. When you type as much as I do, you realize that few things in life are better than a split keyboard. Enter the Epomaker Split65.

The Split65 is — you guessed it — split right down the middle and the two modules are connected by a 13-inch cable, so you can place them any way you like. Within an hour of using the Split65, I noticed I was sitting more upright than usual, and that’s because I’d separated the modules just enough that my hands naturally fell on the keys without me having to adjust my posture to suit.

Oh, and if you want to use the Split65 as one unit, both halves magnetically snap together — the connection between them is also reassuringly firm, ensuring they don’t unintentionally separate.

Epomaker Split65: $119 at Amazon The Epomaker Split65 has a steep learning curve but it’s a superb ergonomic keyboard for serious typists and casual gamers. Its split design can help improve your posture and relieve stress in your arms, it’s QMK/VIA-enabled for easy customization, and it’s fitted with highly responsive switches. And it isn’t very expensive either.

Now, I'd be lying if I said I was bashing out 100 words per minute as soon as I started using the Split65. There's a bit of a learning curve. At the end of eight hours, I was doing 86WPM, which isn't bad at all. The responsive stock Wisteria switches are lovely to type on, and require just 45g of force to register a command — that's why you can type quicker than usual on these.

If you have a sedentary job — sitting for long periods of time — then you need an ergonomic keyboard, and I can't think of a better one to recommend than the Split65.

Kalita Wave ★★★★

Reviewed by Reviewed by Erin Bashford Reviews writer

As someone who goes to bed excited for her morning pour-over (or espresso — depends on the day), I’m always looking for new ways to switch up my routine.

I’ve tried a huge range of methods: V60, Chemex, AeroPress, just to name some of the most iconic. As a vocal critic of cafetiere, anything that ensures I don’t have to resort to that is a good job well done.

The Kalita Wave is a unique pour-over method: instead of the inverted pyramid shape of the V60 or the hourglass shape of the Chemex, it’s a mug-topper (aka dripper) with a flat base. This flat base means that the coffee grounds spend longer infusing with water, which gives an intense flavor.

I would recommend using the Kalita Wave if you love the taste of deep, strong coffee, or if you have a penchant for a specific type of bean. There’s less wiggle-room than a V60, AeroPress, or Chemex — if you’re using old, stale, or low-quality coffee, you’ll be able to taste it. You’ve been warned!

Kalita Wave: $44 at Amazon Kalita Wave is a patented, iconic coffee dripper. Constructed from stainless steel and compatible with Kalita-branded frilly filters, the Kalita Wave looks like a beauty. It would fit right in at any artisan coffee shop or at-home setup, and its flat-bottomed funnel means it brews a stronger coffee than alternative drippers.

I tested the stainless steel model of the Kalita Wave, which is $44 — pretty pricey for a pour-over dripper, I know. However, it looks the part, with sleek, corrugated metal and a nice embossed ‘Kalita’ logo.

The filters are $10 for a pack of 100, which works out at 10 cents a filter. This is pricier than Hario (by 1 cent) and cheaper than Chemex (by 1 cent). I would recommend only using Kalita-branded filters, as they have the same flat bottom as the dripper itself. Off-brand filters will not fit the device properly, and may result in an uneven, badly-brewed drink.

The Kalita Wave suits those who love the bold taste of coffee, and will be making no more than 750ml at a time. This could be my new daily driver — I just need to get some uber-delicious beans to go with it.

By Erin Bashford — Read Erin’s full Kalita Wave coffee dripper review.

Sony A7CR ★★★★

Reviewed by Reviewed by Pete Wolinski Reviews editor

I love my job — and I’m not just saying that in case the Editor-in-Chief is reading. As the cameras editor here at Tom’s Guide, I get paid to spend my time walking around taking photos.

And let me tell you: walking around Chicago’s Loop in 85°F and glorious sunshine, with nothing to do but photograph incredible architecture with the Sony A7CR, really takes some beating.

Now, onto the actual camera. The A7CR was released in 2023, and I was intrigued to see how this compact powerhouse held up today, and whether it was still worth spending, oh, basically $3,000 on.

Sony A7CR: $2,998 at Amazon 61MP; 5-axis 7.0-stop IBIS; Sony’s legendary autofocus system — all sound good? How about when packed into a body the size of an APS-C camera? The Sony A7CR is a compact powerhouse, delivering phenomenal stills performance in an easy-to-handle body. Its size brings drawbacks, including a single UHS-II slot, plus a low res EVF and rear display, which may be difficult pills to swallow from a $3,000 camera. Nevertheless, this tiny full frame mirrorless is still an absolute beast.

With 61MP to play with, IBIS and Sony’s legendary AF system, all packed into a body not much bigger than an APSC Sony A6700, it definitely packs a $3K-worthy punch. I mean, just look at how sharp the image below is of Chicago’s Union Station.

You can crop right into the Stars and Stripes and it still looks like a full resolution photo. I had no complaints about handling, even dragging this camera around a city during a heatwave, nor the images that resulted.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Peter Wolinski / Future) (Image credit: Peter Wolinski / Future)

Doubtless, the A7CR is an excellent mirrorless camera. But I’m still a bit confused about who it’s really for. It has the sensor, “R” moniker and price tag of a camera aimed at professionals or serious enthusiast photographers, yet it only has a single SD slot. That’s the trade off for its compact size, of course, but will be worrying to pros (with paying clients) who will be concerned about SD failure.

Its screen and EVF are also relatively low resolution, which I’m not sure was an absolutely necessary compromise to hit its diminutive form, and is instead more a way to differentiate the A7CR from the full-size (and not that much pricier) A7RV. If you’ve got 61MP at hand, you’ll want an EVF that can do it justice.

Regardless of its flaws, the A7CR is an epic camera, and the performance to size ratio is really something to behold. I had to give it back to Sony, of course, but I already kinda miss it.

By Pete Wolinski — Read Pete’s full Sony A7CR review .

Camp Snap ★★★★

Reviewed by Reviewed by Nikita Achanta Reviews writer

A screen-free digital camera? In 2025? "You must be joking!" I hear you say. I am not, in fact. We've become so reliant on our smartphones for photography — I know I have — that we often forget to live in the moment, especially when we're on vacation. Personally, I'd like to take a photo and then forget about it until I'm back at my desk. And that's what the Camp Snap Screen-Free is for.

Okay, it doesn't take the best photos but that's not it's purpose. This camera costs just $65, and it's charm lies in the lo-fi photos it takes. Think film photos but not on film. It's a simple point-and-shoot camera that's made for travelling and vacationing, and its control scheme (two buttons, literally) is so straightforward that literally anyone can use it.

Camp Snap: $65 at campsnapphoto.com The Camp Snap Screen-Free is a lovable little digital camera for those looking to ditch their smartphones for photography. It’s extremely easy to use thanks to its straightforward control scheme, and it takes good photos in bright conditions. It also boasts a long battery life — all for just $65. However, the delayed shutter response results in missed shots, and there’s no camera strap included.

The Camp Snap is a lot of fun. I even got everyone in the office involved! Pete went out to do some architecture photography while Harry at our sister site TechRadar used it to shoot photos of his partner around Bath, U.K. You can see the photos in my full review.

This is the perfect compact digital camera for those looking to ditch their smartphone or just have some fun without reviewing the photos they've taken right after they've done so.

Wacaco Cuppamoka ★★★★

Reviewed by Reviewed by Erin Bashford Reviews writer

Pour-over lovers who also happen to love outdoor adventures, let me put you onto something awesome: the Wacaco Cuppamoka. This handy little product is basically a Hario V60/Kalita Wave + insulated travel mug in one.

Using the Cuppamoka is simple: you simply scoop in as much medium-ground coffee as you want, and fill the mug with your desired amount of water. I like a 1:16 ratio, but people who like an intense coffee flavor might go for a 1:15 instead.

The beauty of the Cuppamoka is that it’s as versatile as it is convenient — if you’re only making one brew at a time, that is. If you want to make multiple coffees for a group, sorry, buddy — you’re out of luck here.

The 11 ounce size means this is firmly a single-serving sized cup. But hey, it’s only $34. Maybe your hiking group could all buy a personal Cuppamoka? Problem solved.

Wacaco Cuppamoka: $34 at Amazon The Wacaco Cuppamoka is an insulated travel mug and pour-over dripper in one. It’s compatible with Hario V60 filters and Wacaco’s branded filters, which are both compostable. The coffeemaker brews a delicious, clean coffee, and cleanup afterwards is just as easy. This is the ideal on-the-go brewer and cup combo.

Cleanup is super easy, even if you’re out in the wild. Wacaco’s filters are compostable, meaning you could let nature do most of the legwork. Hey, the coffee grounds will even fertilize plants, so you’re actually benefiting the environment.

Wacaco also provide a disc ‘collecting’ tray, where you can lay the filter during brewing. The leakproof lid truly is leakproof — I shook the Cuppamoka (over the sink) for over a minute and it didn’t explode or release even one drop of water.

The Cuppamoka is a great little gadget for those who need fresh coffee even when they’re out of the house. I recommend it to everyone with a penchant for camping.

By Erin Bashford — Check out Erin’s full Wacaco Cuppamoka review.

What Tom's Guide tested this week: Lowlight of the week

Hario V60 Buono kettle ★★★

Reviewed by Reviewed by Erin Bashford Reviews writer

Please don’t misunderstand me — the Hario V60 Buono gooseneck kettle is not an inherently bad kettle. It’s simply overpriced for what it is. However, if you’ve got money to spare and not too fussed on technical specifications, the aesthetics and pouring feel of the V60 Buono will satisfy you enough.

I gave this specialty coffee kettle three stars for a few reasons: it doesn’t have a specific temperature setting, there’s no live temperature dial, and there’s no hold temperature setting.

I’ve tested (granted, pricier) gooseneck kettles with all three of those features. It’s difficult for me to recommend the V60 Buono as a great product when it lacks one of the core features of specialty coffee gear: precise temperature.

Specialty coffee enthusiasts will know that coffee needs to be brewed at no hotter than 200°F, otherwise the coffee will taste burnt. However, unless you have a food thermometer to hand, you’ll be playing a guessing game if you use the V60 Buono.

Hario V60 Buono: $82 at Amazon Although I wasn’t a huge fan of the V60 Buono kettle, that’s not to say it’s an inherently bad product. It boils water at standard gooseneck time, isn’t horrendously noisy, and looks fantastic in any rustic, hipster-cool kitchen. Simply put, it just doesn’t have enough features for its price. But if you want a basic kettle and can snag it on sale? Go for it.

However, the pouring feel is intensely satisfying, and the rustic all-metal kettle looks the part. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this kettle in a rustic hipster cafe somewhere on the West Coast in 2012.

It’s easy to maintain a flow rate of under 5g/s, which is a requirement when making quality pour-over coffee. But without a precise temperature gauge? It all feels a little useless. What’s the point in controlling flow to the millilitre when your water might be too hot for the coffee in the first place?

For a basic kettle, the Hario V60 Buono could have been a decent option. It’s not priced as a basic kettle, though — it’s over $80. And for that reason, I could only award this product a 3* rating.

By Erin Bashford — Read Erin’s full Hario V60 Buono gooseneck kettle review.