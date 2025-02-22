What Tom’s Guide tested this week: Sony, OnePlus, Corsair and more

What Tom's Guide tested Hey there! Welcome to What Tom's Guide Tested. This is part of a regular column where our writers round up the winners and losers from that week's product reviews. All of these products have passed through the scrutinizing gaze of our expert reviewers, and have been judged. Some are worth buying, others maybe not...



Find out more about how we test and rate products

Here at Tom's Guide we've been hard at work all week reviewing tech, from some of the best soundbars through to the one of the best smartwatches for Android: the latest OnePlus Watch 3. I even got my hands (literally) on a manual coffee grinder from Wacaco, so every day has been arm day this week. Thankfully, almost everything we've reviewed this week has earned a decent score, which makes me happy — firstly, because we love great tech here; but also because testing cruddy gear isn't usually the most enjoyable experience.

I'm Pete Wolinski, reviews editor here at Tom's Guide. Me and my team of tech experts review tech products all day every day, thoroughly testing them to find out whether they're worth the money, or whether you should avoid them altogether. Maybe you'll see something here you've been eyeing up, and our analysis can help you make your decision. We'll link full reviews to everything we cover here so you can get the full lowdown.

Without further ado, here is what the Tom's Guide reviewing team tested this week.

What Tom's Guide tested this week: Highlights

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Reviewed by Reviewed by Nikita Achanta Reviews writer

As someone who watches way too much TV and plays a lot of video games, I need a sound system that makes me feel like the Avengers are fighting in my living room. My TV’s speakers can be described as ‘okay’ at best, so my solution? Hooking up the Sony HT-S2000 to my 43-inch screen, and when I tell you this soundbar blew me away, I mean it. With Dolby Atmos support, it felt like I was back in the theatre, watching Top Gun: Maverick again and hearing jets like they were whoosh-ing right past me.

Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $298 @ Amazon

This soundbar features five speakers and a built-in subwoofer that, together, create immersive soundscapes. Explosions are loud while dialogues are crystal clear, and the soundbar is fantastic for both movies and music. This 3.1 channel soundbar has Dolby Atmos support, and two listening modes (Night and Voice). Priced at $499, it provides an inexpensive home theatre solution.

For $499, and sometimes down to $298 (like, right now), the 3.1-channel HT-S2000 comes with a built-in subwoofer for booming bass. But dialogues sounds crystal-clear too, as I found while watching Interstellar — and yes, I did cry when Cooper was listening to his children’s messages. And the HT-S2000 played a big role in that, ensuring I heard Cooper’s soft cries clearly as Hans Zimmer’s brilliant OST reached its crescendo. Also, with three bass levels and dedicated Night and Voice Modes, you can customize the kind of sound you want. I love heavy bass, so I turned the bass up to max which made explosions and loud sound effects sound mind-blowing — even when you aren’t watching Atmos content.

If you can’t afford the likes of the Sonos Arc Ultra, the HT-S2000 is a superb alternative that doesn’t break the bank. It has completely transformed the way I consume media — how am I supposed to go back to my TV’s built-in speakers now?!

By Nikita Achanta — Check out Nikita’s full Sony HT-S2000 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

OnePlus Watch 3 ★★★★½

Reviewed by Reviewed by Richard Priday Assistant phones editor

The first OnePlus Watch was a bit of a mess, and the OnePlus Watch 2 managed to turn things around for the company’s wearables. And now the OnePlus Watch 3 has arrived to deliver the last little bit of refinement needed to make this one of the best smartwatches you can buy.

Compatible with any Android phone, the OnePlus Watch 3 offers users a handsome steel/titanium design, a big and bright display and all kinds of workout and sleep tracking options, and all for a below average price. Where the watch excels is its battery life, which can last between five and 12 days depending on how heavily you use it. The ability to track your heart health or take an overall picture of your wellbeing with the 60-second check-in feature are novel features that other smartwatches don’t offer.

OnePlus Watch 3: $329 @ OnePlus

Pre-order now for Feb 25th 2025. OnePlus’ latest smartwatch works with any Android phone, and provides detailed health tracking and other handy companion features for a good price and for up to almost two weeks at a time between charges. If you don’t mind the single large size, then there’s little else that will put you off.

Other than this being a non-starter for iPhone users, the OnePlus Watch 3 may not be a good choice for users who want a more compact wearable, or one with cellular connectivity. Other than picking one of two colors, the 46.6mm WiFi version is the only one that’s available. The lack of sleep apnea, fall detection or crash detection, features found on rival smartwatches, may also be a deal-breaker, but OnePlus has at least announced sleep apnea detection is on the way pending regulatory approval.

Most smartphone brands also make smartwatches these days. But the OnePlus Watch 3 has a lot going for it that could make going outside your usual ecosystem the smartest option for you.

By Richard Priday — Read Richard's full OnePlus Watch 3 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Corsair M75 (Mac) ★★★★½

Reviewed by Reviewed by Nikita Achanta Reviews writer

MacBooks have been my daily driver at work and at home since 2013, and I’m no stranger to the (small) world of Apple gaming. With Apple finally bringing AAA titles to its lineup, it’s only fitting that there be a minimalist-looking gaming mouse to go with the just-as-elegant MacBook/iMac, right? Enter the Corsair M75 for Mac.

Retaining many of the features as the original M75, the Mac variant comes in a stunning Glacier Blue colorway — or in white, for all the boring people out there. I only kid, of course, but the Glacier Blue does look like a beaut. The mouse’s prowess lies in its 26,000 DPI which can be changed on the fly with the button on its underside. And the 1,000Hz polling rate ensures you don’t encounter any latency issues in the likes of Counter-Strike 2 or Lies of P. Also, you can enable angle snapping via iCUE: vertical movements are negated if you move your mouse horizontally, so chances of under or over-shooting a target are minimized. This is a solid peripheral that has potential to be the best wireless gaming mouse for Mac.

Corsair M75 (Mac): $129 @ Apple

The Corsair M75 for Mac is designed exceptionally well, with responsive optical switches. This minimalist-looking mouse features 26,000 DPI sensitivity that you can change on the fly, making it suitable for all kinds of gaming titles. It’s very comfortable to use for long hours, and the detailed iCUE software offers in-depth customization.

The M75 (Mac) is fitted with responsive optical switches too, and the mouse itself is mighty comfortable, with wide buttons and a matte-finish body that feels soft in my hand. Oh also, the buttons on the side? They’re magnetic so you can swap them out with the extras in the box, depending on the texture you want. I loved testing the M75 (Mac) so much that it’s become part of my home office.

By Nikita Achanta — Read Nikita’s full Corsair M75 (Mac) review.

(Image credit: Deezer/Tom's Guide)

Reviewed by Reviewed by Tammy Rogers Audio editor

\Amongst the ever-widening breadth of music streamers, Deezer feels like one of the more interesting ones. I, for one, wasn’t expecting to like it as much as I did, given it lacks the incredibly hi-res streaming capabilities of the likes of Tidal and Qobuz, my current most used musical companions.

What I found was a platform that oozes character and style, with a color scheme and design that speaks to my inner clubber and gig-goer. It’s brash, neon purple, and has a personality that’s all its own when you look at it next to the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

Deezer: $11.99 per month @ Deezer

If you want something that looks completely different from the other best music streaming services around, then you’ve just found the best audio platform for you. Deezer has a colorful, unique style that’s all its own, lending a fresh personality. Streaming quality is good too, and the social features are amongst the very best. I like music quiz the most personally — nobody beat me on 90s dance hits.

My Deezer highlight are the social features. Sharing playlists and listening to music with your friends is great fun, and then there are the extra music quizzes that test your knowledge compared to the rest of the Deezer userbase. It’s loads and loads of fun, and really gives Deezer something over the competition.

Look, I’m not going to say that I’ve switched from my personal favorite streamers — the streaming quality is good, not incredible, and the library isn’t as big as my chosen options. But I did think about it, and I have my eye on Deezer to see what kind of updates it might bring to the table.

By Tammy Rogers — Read Tammy’s full Deezer review.

(Image credit: Future Photo Studios)

Wacaco Exagrind ★★★★

Reviewed by Reviewed by Pete Wolinski Reviews editor

I gotta admit, I didn't have particularly high hopes for the Wacaco Exagrind. See, I'm one of those espresso nerds who has invested a great deal of his time and money into coffee gear — lucky that I get to test some of the best espresso machines and best coffee grinders around then, huh. As such, I know that a coffee grinder is the single most important piece of kit in your brewing arsenal, and that good ones often don't come cheap.

Now, the Wacaco Exagrind is cheap, or at least affordable — as far as premium hand coffee grinders go anyway. At $119, it's lower mid range versus the benchmarks in this arena: the Commandante C40 ($329) and the 1Zpresso K-Ultra ($259). For that price, I was expecting middling espresso performance and a grinder that's better suited to brew methods with cruder grind requirements: pour over or French press. How wrong I was.

Wacaco Exagrind: $119 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a relatively affordable, high quality coffee grinder, especially if you want to use it with your other Wacaco gear, the Exagrind is a great little tool for the job. Its 38mm burrs grind from Turkish to French press, and it's a super high quality product.

The Exagrind isn't perfect. I'll start by saying that. It showed a little inconsistency in our grind tests, but nothing major, and its spread of grind sizes was more or less in the region it should've been. It also demonstrated a bit of retention and some static/clumping, too. But again nothing major.

In absolutely everything I threw at it, though, the Exagrind held its own. Espresso, Turkish coffee, French Press, Chemex, V60, Aeropress: the little Exagrind's 38mm steel conical burrs produced the goods. It features easy and very precise adjustment, excellent build quality, and is small and light enough to take on your travels (which I did). It was also perfect for use with certain Wacaco espresso makers, particularly the Nanopresso, whose portafilter basket lines up precisely with the Exagrind's grounds chamber. Sure, if you want the best of the best, you'll need to spend a little more, but if you want a totally capable and versatile hand grinder that'll suit almost every style of coffee you can imagine, and you don't want to break the bank, the Exagrind is a solid choice.

By Pete Wolinski — Read Pete's full Wacaco Exagrind review.

Also tested

Keychron Q65 Max: $209 @ Keychron

What can $209 buy? The Keychron Q65 Max, for starters. This mechanical keyboard has an all-metal build that’s extremely sturdy, plus double-shot PBT keycaps and responsive switches. It’s fantastic for serious typists and casual gamers alike thanks to its 1,000Hz polling rate, and it comes with four dedicated macro keys. Keychron Q65 Max review ★★★★½

Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer: $94 @ Amazon

Don't underestimate the power of a window! Most air fryers don't let you see what your cooking, but this one does, and we loved it. This 13-in-1 air fryer perfectly cooked everything our reviewer Erin needed to host a party during testing. It'll even fit a whole chicken! Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer review ★★★★½

Polk Audio Signa S4: $399 @ Amazon

Budget doesn't have to mean cruddy. The Polk Audio Signa S4 blew us away in testing with its price versus performance. For under $400, you get a Dolby Atmos soundbar system with a powerful sub and handy modes to tailor your viewing experience. This one is definitely worth checking out if you need to upgrade your cinematic audio. Polk Audio Signa S4 review ★★★★