Epic Amazon headphone sale from Bose, Apple and Sony — 17 deals I’d shop from $24

Buying a high-quality pair of headphones or earbuds can be an investment. It's important to feel confident that you're getting the most advanced features for your money. The good news? Amazon is currently hosting a sale with up to 40% off top-rated audio devices.
Amazon's sale has deals to fit every budget. In fact, some of the best headphones we've tested from brands like Anker and JBL will cost you as little as $24. If you're looking to spend a bit more, we're seeing great deals from Sony, Bose and Apple — many of which have landed spots on our list of the best wireless earbuds and the best headphones.
Below, check out my favorite deals on headphones and earbuds that will get you the most bang for your buck — all from Amazon! For more ways to save, take a look at the best Blink home security deals up to 50% off.
Best wireless earbud deals
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
The Sony WF-C700N rank as one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
At 20% off, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 40 hours of battery life.
These affordable buds from JBL are no slouch. They feature ANC, great sound, and 32 hours of total battery life for a flagship-beating performance. All that for just $79 is a great deal. Even if you don't need a new pair right this second, these would work nicely as a spare pair in case your main buds get lost or damaged.
Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech supporting a new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra 2 hours of playback.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds give the competition a serious run for their money. In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we said they have well-balanced audiophile sound, class-leading aptX Lossless audio support, and effective ANC. In our best wireless earbuds rankings, they take the spot for the best mid-prices earbuds we've reviewed.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably the greatest headphones you can get. They connect seamlessly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio and integrate neatly with Siri. When the full version of iOS 18 later lands later this year, they'll get improved voice isolation and new Siri interactions. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.
Best wireless headphone deals
A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 aren't top-of-the-line headphones and don't pretend to be. They're just a nice pair of over-the-ear headphones that won't cost you too much money. With the 40mm dynamic drivers, they still pump out powerful sound, so don't think just because they're cheaper, they won't sound great.
For even more bang for your buck, the newer JBL Tune 520BT offers playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. And while we haven't tried out this model ourselves, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
Score the JBL Tune 720BT wireless headphones for a $20 discount at Amazon. They feature Bluetooth 5.3 support, and adjustable EQ in the JBL Headphones app. JBL also says they can last for up to 57 hours of battery life on a charge, with a 5-minute quick charge powering the headphones for 3 hours.
The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $70 off is still a great deal.
The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are incredible sounding and feeling noise cancelling headphones. They're made out of super luxurious materials, including foam earpads with a fabric finish and metal detailing. And their sound wraps you up in comforting, warm audio. You also get 30 hours of battery life.
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
