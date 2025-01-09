A content creator’s guide to surviving CES 2025: what’s in my tech bag

This is my third year covering CES, and as a content creator and video producer, I’ve learned that packing the right gear is a balancing act — being prepared without breaking your back. From capturing quick social content on the craziest tech I stumble upon to producing polished, in-depth hands-on videos for our YouTube channel, my setup this year is all about staying light, mobile, and ready for anything.

Here’s a look at all the camera gear, gadgets, and accessories I've packed for CES 2025 and why it’s my ultimate survival kit for one of the world’s most exciting tech events.

CES 2025 tech bag: cameras

I’m kicking off my gear list with one of my most highly covered products of 2024, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. This camera has become my go-to for quick, high-quality stabilized video which has saved me from needing a dedicated gimbal. Its 1-inch sensor makes it more capable of shooting in low light and even gives it decent depth of field with close-up shots.

The flip-out screen is a game-changer, allowing me to easily check framing, drag a box for subject tracking, and swiftly switch to vertical recording for social media content. Its compact design and versatility make it indispensable for event coverage.

However, its fixed focal length of 20mm isn’t always a great choice when you want to capture tighter or beauty product shots. For that, I'm also bringing my trusty Sony a7 IV with its super-fast autofocus and excellent low-light performance.

This year, I’m pairing it with the Sony 16-35mm f/4 lens — a relatively light and compact option that offers a very useful zoom range for wider establishing shots (especially with lots of products in frame) and some close-ups. Its built-in stabilization also helps capture smooth handheld b-roll without too much effort.

CES 2025 tech bag: mics and lights

For nearly a year, I’ve relied on the DJI Wireless Mic 2, which comes with two transmitters and one receiver. There’s a lot to love here. The charging case doubles as storage for the entire setup, making it incredibly travel-friendly.

It pairs seamlessly with the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 — no need for the receiver — and the receiver’s built-in screen makes monitoring levels or adjusting gain quick and easy when using it with my Sony a7 IV. The transmitters feature built-in recording, perfect for standalone use or as a backup in case of signal loss, and their integrated mics are surprisingly excellent for quick setups without needing a lavalier.

For lighting, I’m packing the Viltrox Retro 08X, a portable RGB light with a cool retro camera aesthetic. It supports white and RGB lighting effects, and its 6,000 mAh battery easily lasts an entire day of shooting. With USB-C PD charging, it’s a step above my older lights, allowing me to recharge quickly using one of my power banks. This flexibility is invaluable for long days on the CES floor.

CES 2025 tech bag: the bag

Before diving into the rest of my tech picks, I need to shout out the bag that's been carrying it all: the Capstone Backpack. Whether I’m packing light for a weekend getaway or cramming in all the essential tech I need for a week of CES mayhem, this bag handles it all. Its sleek design comes with several compartments, pockets, and hidden slots to keep all my camera gear organized and within quick reach.

The biggest reason I've gone with it is for its clamshell main compartment, which unzips fully for effortless packing and unpacking. The smart pocketing system is equally impressive, with spots for frequently used items like my passport, ID, and gadgets — plus a concealed AirTag pocket for extra security. Combine that with its lightweight, waterproof DuraLite shell and leather accents, and you’ve got a bag that’s as durable as it is luxurious.

At over $300, the Capstone Backpack isn’t cheap, but a high-quality bag like this is an investment in convenience and peace of mind. It keeps everything running smoothly and will hold up for years to come, all while ensuring you look polished and professional at one of the year’s most hectic events. For me, it’s worth every penny.

Laptop & tablet

I’m bringing the 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, which, at 3.5 pounds (1.6 kg), is a bit heavier than I’d prefer for all-day carrying. However, its exceptional power for on-the-go video editing makes it worth the extra weight. To protect it from drops and bumps while moving between various locations, I’ve paired it with the Spigen Urban Fit case.

My latest addition is the iPad mini 6th generation, which I picked up during Black Friday. Its 8.3-inch screen and weight of 0.65 pounds (293 grams) make it an incredibly portable tablet. It’s perfect for jotting down quick notes with the Apple Pencil 2, checking and replying to emails, and, of course, unwinding with games or streaming shows and movies. This has quickly become my favorite tech purchase of the year.

CES 2025 tech bag: Chargers and Power Banks

Keeping everything charged is no small task at CES, and I’ve got a lineup of reliable options. First up, the Plugable 30W Mini USB-C Wall Charger. Small, lightweight, and powerful enough to quickly charge devices like my phone, tablet, or camera, I make sure I’ve always got one in my bag.

For more power-hungry gear like my laptop, I use the Anker Prime 100W Charger. It’s lighter and more compact than Apple’s stock charger, with two extra ports for simultaneous device charging — a real lifesaver when I’m on the move.

When wall outlets aren’t an option, I turn to my portable power banks. The Moft Snap Battery Pack keeps my iPhone charged without adding much bulk, so I never leave without it.

For my other devices, the Anker Nano Power Bank is my go-to. With its 10,000 mAh capacity and built-in USB-C cable, it’s a lifesaver when I forget extra cables or want to pack light. I often use it to recharge my camera or light when moving between filming locations, and its built-in display showing battery percentage helps me know how much longer I can rely on it before needing to find an outlet.

Work smarter, not harder

We're already a few days into CES and I've been using these gadgets multiple times a day to help me and my team capture our video content for the event. Altogether, it's still a little bit heavier than I'd like to carry, but when I see other videographers and content creators hauling around multiple bags and pull-carts, I remember how good I have it.