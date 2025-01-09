Shokz just announced the OpenFit 2 at CES 2025 — here are the 4 updates I'm most excited about

Shokz has launched the second generation of its OpenFit headphones at CES 2025, with the OpenFit 2 available right now for $179 at Amazon.

The original Shokz OpenFit were the first headphones from the brand that don’t use bone conduction technology, instead using air conduction to play audio without blocking the ear canal.

This meant the sound was better than that of even the best bone conduction headphones, and the OpenFit were also comfortable to wear all day.

Shokz has made some big upgrades to the OpenFit 2 headphones, promising better sound quality, a more comfortable fit, longer battery life and controls that are easier to use.

Shokz OpenFit 2

The newly-announced open-ear headphones come in white and black and offer an incredible 11 hours of playback between charges. The case tops them up to 48 hours, so more than long enough for most adventures. The buds are IP55-rated for water resistance too, so are ideal for outdoor workouts.

All of these updates are music to my ears. While I enjoyed using the Shokz OpenFit and considered them among the best running headphones at launch, their sound quality isn’t as good as other open options like the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, and I found the cheaper Shokz OpenFit Air to be almost as good when they launched last year.

Hopefully the Shokz OpenFit 2 can offer a significant step up on the OpenFit and OpenFit Air — with the latter costing just $119 they offer great value. Here are the upgrades on the OpenFit 2 that might make them worth spending the extra on.

The DualBoost technology should improve the sound quality

The most important upgrade on the Shokz OpenFit 2 is the introduction of extra speakers on each bud, so you now have one focused on bass and one on mids and highs.

This DualBoost tech sounds like a similar idea to the DualPitch tech used on the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 bone conduction headphones, which offer impressive sound quality. And to really stand out from the cheaper OpenFit Air, an improvement in sound quality is vital.

Open headphones still suffer on this front compared to in-ear buds, but if the volume is louder and the sound more powerful and clear than with the original OpenFit, the OpenFit 2 will be more enjoyable for use during and outside of workouts.

The OpenFit 2 should have a more comfortable and secure fit

(Image credit: Shokz)

Shokz has tweaked the curve of the earhook on the OpenFit 2 to create a better fit, which should mean they are more comfortable, stay in place better during workouts, and also keep the speaker in the right spot to deliver optimum sound quality.

I found the flexible earhook on the original OpenFit created a comfortable fit during and outside my runs, and I was able to wear the headphones for hours without any discomfort, but others did find them a bit loose during workouts so any improvements to the fit is welcome.

The battery life is now outstanding

The original OpenFit lasted seven hours on a charge, and 28 in total with the case, and the OpenFit Air last six hours or 28 in total with the case. The OpenFit 2 blows them out of the water, lasting 11 hours on a charge and 48 hours with the case.

While I find open headphones sometimes fall short of their listed numbers if you have the volume raised to higher levels the OpenFit 2 should still be among the longest-lasting open buds on the market, and certainly a big step on other Shokz options on this front.

Physical controls will make life easier

The touch controls on the OpenFit were fine to use outside workouts, but I found them unreliable when training, especially when running. In general I much prefer a physical button and find them easier to use during workouts, so I’m delighted that one has been added to the OpenFit 2 alongside the touch panel.