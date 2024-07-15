OnePlus Pad 2 tipped for price hike, but what's under the hood could be worth it

With the OnePlus summer launch event on July 16 almost upon us, the rumor mill shows no sign of stopping. A new leak has revealed specs and pricing for the OnePlus Pad 2, the company's follow-up to what we consider the best Android tablet on the market, and it looks to be more expensive than the OnePlus Pad.

As first spotted by Android Police, noted leaker Yogesh Brar shared images on X (formerly Twitter) of what appears to be the OnePlus Pad 2's retail packaging in India. And it looks like a price hike is imminent. Based on the images, the OnePlus Pad 2 will retail for ₹47,999, or roughly $575. For reference, its predecessor launched for $479 earlier this year.

Though we don't have the official U.S. pricing yet, it's looking like you can expect a roughly $100 price bump compared to the original OnePlus Pad. The report said that the OnePlus Pad 2 may sell for just ₹45,999, or $550, as part of a limited-time promotion.

OnePlus Pad 2 info dumpPrice-MRP: Rs 47,999 (45,999 offering price)Smart Keyboard : Rs 11,999OnePlus Stylo 2 : Rs 5kSpecs:- 12.1" 3K IPS LCD panel- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3- 13MP rear, 8MP selfie camera- Android 14, OxygenOS 14- 9,510mAh battery, 67W charging pic.twitter.com/vOOnZrhlDuJuly 14, 2024

That being said, the OnePlus Pad 2 is tipped to pack enough upgrades to justify the higher price. We know what to expect regarding specs, as it's already launched in China under a different name (OnePlus Pad Pro). The second-gen tablet is expected to have a 12.1-inch LCD and be powered by Qualcomm's ubiquitous Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, though it'll pack the same 9,510 mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging as the original.

If true, the OnePlus Pad 2 will feature the same top-tier chipset found in the best Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and a bigger, high-resolution display that'll make this one iPad competitor to watch out for.

The 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera are two more expected holdovers from the previous generation. However, that's less of a deal breaker than for phones, as no one's buying a tablet specifically for its camera.

Rumor has it that OnePlus plans to launch two versions of the Pad 2 in different storage capacities and RAM configurations: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the other with 12GB of memory and 256GB of capacity. A third version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is currently sold in China, but it doesn't appear to be headed for international markets.

