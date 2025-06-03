Nothing Phone 3 US pricing tipped ahead of July release date — here's what you'll pay

Nothing is preparing to launch the Nothing Phone 3 next month and a recent leak has given us a good idea of what the pricing — and colors — of the new flagship will be.

According to leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky, the Phone 3 will launch at $799 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That increases to $899 for the 16GB/512GB configuration. This pricing was shared by a second report on X (via GSMArena) that also confirmed colors will be a simple choice between black or white.

That pricing is a fair jump higher than the Nothing Phone 2's $600 launch price, but it's not as bad as it could be. It's like-for-like pricing with the £800 U.K. cost of the phone that CEO Carl Pei teased during Google I/O. Given currency fluctuations and tariff concerns, many thought the Nothing Phone 3 could arrive with a $1,000 price tag.

The Nothing Phone 3 is rumored to be the brand's attempt at a truer flagship, with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip on board that'll prioritize generative AI features, high-end gaming and photographic capabilities.

If that $799 entry price leak is accurate, the phone will be directly positioned against the Google Pixel 9 for the attention of Android users. And while a better camera and some nifty AI tricks will help it out, the rumored lack of Nothing's famous glyph interface will make it harder to stand out against Google's colorful flagship.

Nothing's first over-ear headphones are also coming

(Image credit: Future)

The Phone 3 is tipped to release in the U.S. in July, but it's not the only new Nothing product on the horizon. The company is also preparing to launch its first ever pair of over-ear headphones.

According to the leaker Arsène Lupin, the so-called "Nothing Headphone 1" will arrive on September 30 for $299. Like the Nothing Phone 3, the headphones will also be available in a choice of black or white.

Nothing will have its work cut out for it in the over-ear headphones market, but the brand's in-ear Nothing Ear 2 earbuds impressed us last year. We called them an AirPods Pro 2 rival in our 4-star review, so if the company can repeat the feat with the Headphone 1, our list of the best headphones to buy could have a new contender.