OnePlus Pad could be a real iPad Pro competitor according to these leaked specs

OnePlus Pad specs leaked by Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab) (citing Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab)) have revealed several potentially class-leading features for the company's first tablet.

To begin with, the OnePlus Pad will allegedly use an 11.6-inch 2K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. That's a little larger and faster than most "small" premium tablets like the 120Hz, 11-inch iPad Pro or 120Hz 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8, but is still definitely a ways off challenging a 12.9-inch iPad Pro or the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, also both with 120Hz panels. The OnePlus Pad's use of LCD is a bit disappointing though, as the top tablets are beginning to move to OLED or mini-LED panels with increased brightness and color accuracy compared to LCD.

OnePlus Pad(OPPO Pad 2*)- 11.6" 2K LCD, 144Hz- MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC- 8/12GB RAM- 128/256/512GB storage- Rear Cam: 13MP- Front Cam: 8MP- Android 13, Oxygen OS (~ ColorOS)- WiFi Only, Stylus support- 9,500mAh battery, 67W charging(via DCS)February 3, 2023 See more

Powering the tablet will apparently be 8GB or 12GB RAM, combined with a Dimensity 9000 chipset, rather than a Snapdragon chip like many of the best Android tablets. OnePlus uses Dimensity chips to great effect in the OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord 2T, so although the name may not as familiar, don't discount its potential for excellent performance, even if it can't match up to the iPad Pro's Apple M2 chip.

For cameras, the OnePlus Pad will apparently be armed with one 13MP sensor on the back and an 8MP one on the front (placed on the long side for convenient use in landscape mode video calls and so on). According to leaked design renders, the back camera could be contained in a large circular bump, similar to the OnePlus 11's camera array.

With those resolutions, the OnePlus Pad would match the 13MP main camera of the Galaxy Tab S8 series and beat the 13MP iPad Pro rear camera for detail. However, the OnePlus wouldn't match the 12MP front cameras on the Samsung or Apple tablets, nor have an equivalent to either the iPad or the Galaxy Tab's rear ultrawide sensors.

OnePlus as a brand focuses a lot on fast charging, so it's unsurprising to see the OnePlus Pad is rumored to offer 67W charging, far faster than the 20W Apple or 45W Samsung charging standards. It'll also be equipped with a 9,500 mAh battery according to DCS, which also beats rival slates by a considerable amount.

You'll interact with the OnePlus Pad via Android 13 with OxygenOS, the leak concludes, but also with the option for stylus support. This isn't an unusual accessory for a tablet, but something OnePlus has also never offered before. Fortunately, it can rely on the groundwork laid by its sister company Oppo, which has been building tablets for a couple of years already.

The OnePlus Pad was teased to be arriving alongside the OnePlus 11 on February 7th, going by some of OnePlus' promotional art. Maybe it'll only be an announcement rather than a full launch. But whatever we get, we're going to be very interested in how OnePlus positions the tablet considering how the best iPads already dominate the market, and how things are set to only get busier with the likes of the Pixel Tablet arriving very soon.