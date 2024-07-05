OnePlus Nord 4 image leak reveals a stunning new design

OnePlus has a “Summer Launch Event” happening on July 16 in Milan, and it’s suspected that this will be the launching platform for the next mid-range phone, the OnePlus Nord 4. While details have been kept under wraps so far, a new leaked image could show off what the phone looks like — including a two-tone back panel.

OnePlus Club posted on X what seems to be promotional material for the phone, showcasing that design. Interestingly they also note that the phone is made of metal, something cheaper phones tend to avoid, instead opting for some kind of plastic.

Here's official poster of OnePlus Nord 4 in it's all color variants 😍Not gonna lie that metal color looks so good, what do you think?

OnePlus had teased that metal finish before, partnering with Finnish metal band Lordi — perhaps best known for winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006. Now that we’ve seen the metal in action, it’s definitely a win. The metal should make the phone more durable, as there’s no amount of premium plastic that can hold a candle to either metal or glass.

The phones pictured are available in three colors: silver, green and black. The phones also appear to have a straight-edge design with curved corners, plus two horizontally-aligned rear camera lenses. We can also see some very thin bezels, a hole-punch front camera lens plus the OnePlus alert slider on the top left corner of the phone.

Previous leaks suggest that the Nord 4 will come with a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset, a 5,500 mAH battery, 100W fast charging support, a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 16MP selfie shooter. Which isn’t bad for a mid-range phone, though we won’t know just how well the Nord 4 performs until it’s actually released.

We’ll no doubt get these details confirmed (or refuted) on July 16. Which isn’t too long to wait.

