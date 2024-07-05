OnePlus Nord 4 image leak reveals a stunning new design

News
By
published

This new mid-range phone looks incredible

OnePlus Nord 4 poster leak showing color options
(Image credit: OnePlus Club)

OnePlus has a “Summer Launch Event” happening on July 16 in Milan, and it’s suspected that this will be the launching platform for the next mid-range phone, the OnePlus Nord 4. While details have been kept under wraps so far, a new leaked image could show off what the phone looks like — including a two-tone back panel.

OnePlus Club posted on X what seems to be promotional material for the phone, showcasing that design. Interestingly they also note that the phone is made of metal, something cheaper phones tend to avoid, instead opting for some kind of plastic.  

OnePlus had teased that metal finish before, partnering with Finnish metal band Lordi — perhaps best known for winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006. Now that we’ve seen the metal in action, it’s definitely a win. The metal should make the phone more durable, as there’s no amount of premium plastic that can hold a candle to either metal or glass.

The phones pictured are available in three colors: silver, green and black. The phones also appear to have a straight-edge design with curved corners, plus two horizontally-aligned rear camera lenses. We can also see some very thin bezels, a hole-punch front camera lens plus the OnePlus alert slider on the top left corner of the phone. 

Previous leaks suggest that the Nord 4 will come with a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset, a 5,500 mAH battery, 100W fast charging support, a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 16MP selfie shooter. Which isn’t bad for a mid-range phone, though we won’t know just how well the Nord 4 performs until it’s actually released.

We’ll no doubt get these details confirmed (or refuted) on July 16. Which isn’t too long to wait.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 222 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked...
Amazon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8
3
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8
6
Google Pixel 8 128 GB
Verizon
View
Google Pixel 8a
(Black)
Our Review
7
AT&T Google Pixel 8a
Walmart
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 8a - Unlocked...
Amazon
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
10
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.