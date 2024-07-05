OnePlus event confirmed for July 19 with OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R and more

The OnePlus Nord 4 is leading the charge

Like almost every major tech company, OnePlus is gearing up for its next big event this summer. Unlike other companies, though, OnePlus decided to go ahead and reveal the names of all the devices it intends to show off. This lets the company get ahead of the leakers, who will almost assuredly reveal everything in the build up to the July 19 event. 

In fact, the news from OnePlus comes just hours after images of the OnePlus Nord 4 leaked, likely spoiling the company's plans to surprise us with its latest budget-friendly smartphone. 

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus Pad 2, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, a OnePlus Watch 2R and a OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone will all be revealed. For the company's midrange line, those are some big-ticket items. The OnePlus Pad 2 is a bit higher end.

OnePlus described the Pad 2 as "a new flagship productivity tablet." Based on our experience with the first OnePlus Pad, which we called "a new standard for Android tablets," that lines up. 

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are described as "the pinnacle of mid-range ANC earbuds." Midrange and ANC don't always go together, as the feature is often reserved for high-end headphones, so it'll be interesting to see what the company does with the latest Nord Buds.

The company says the OnePlus Watch 2R is "a lightweight Wear OS smartwatch." That doesn't give much away, but we can determine what it offers since the OnePlus Watch 2R has already been heavily leaked. As is typically the case with OnePlus products, the R means it'll be more affordable, so this should be a good option for those not looking to spend too much on their smartwatch.

Finally, OnePlus announced that it'll showcase the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone, which it describes as "the only all-metal unibody smartphone of the 5G era." That sounds pretty exciting, but we'll want to see what kinds of specs it offers and for what price before we let the hype build too much.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait long to learn all the details on these new OnePlus devices, as the July 19 global event is right around the corner. The event will be in Milan, Italy, and will air live on the OnePlus YouTube channel.

