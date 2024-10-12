Walmart slashes prices on robot vacuums — 7 deals I'd shop from $59
Snag automated cleaning deals for less at Walmart
Looking to get some help tidying your home? A robot vacuum could be just the thing you need — and they're only getting smarter. Between vacuuming, mopping and charging themselves in their own docking stations when they're done, they're quite the impressive household appliance.
In fact, Walmart currently has tons of great robot vacuums in stock — and they just so happen to be on sale. From the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 for under $60 to the Shark Matrix with a whopping $170 discount, we've found the best deals at Walmart right now. Below are my 7 favorite deals from the sale. For more ways to save, see our Walmart promo codes guide.
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart deals
Best Walmart Robot Vacuum Deals
Ionvac SmartClean 2000: was $129 now $59 @ Walmart
For less than $60 you can get this powerful robot vacuum with 2,000 Pa of suction and auto docking, as well as anti-collision technology so it doesn't bump into anything in your home.
Onson BR151: was $359 now $89 @ Walmart
No, that's not a typo - you can save $270 on this robot vacuum and mop combo , with 100 minute running time, Alexa and Google Assistant functionality and app control.
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $119 now $93 @ Walmart
This robot vacuum offers Alexa and Google Assistant support, letting you control it with a voice command or a schedule, and has vacuum and mop functionality.
Dirt Devil Smart Robot Vacuum: was $169 now $99 @ Walmart
Save $70 on this robot vacuum with app connectivity that lets you set routines. It'll automatically head to its charger and connect when the battery is low, and it creates cleaning zones in your home through 3D mapping.
Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum: was $449 now $249 @ Walmart
Offering a combination vacuum and mop, this Shark model cleans in grid patterns and can scrub floors up to 100 times a minute for stubborn stains. It cleans itself, too!
iRobot Roomba i1+: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart
With powerful suction, the i1+ packs an edge-sweeping brush and multi-surface rubber brushes, and can empty itself for a whopping 60 days.
Shark Matrix: was $499 now $329 @ Walmart
Save over $170 on this clever robot vacuum that can be left for 30 days before needing to have its station emptied. It cleans in a 'Matrix' pattern to ensure no spots are missed on a single pass.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.