This Amazon-best seller is taking up to 59% off summer apparel — 11 deals I'd buy now
Amazon is offering huge price cuts on Wrangler this summer
Head to Amazon’s Best Sellers page for clothing and you’ll frequently see Wrangler is holding space in the top 10. If your summer wardrobe needs a refresh ahead of Prime Day, now’s a great time to shop, as Amazon is taking up to 59% off a range of Wrangler apparel and accessories.
For example, right now you can get the best selling Wrangler Authentics Relaxed Fit Stretch Cargo Pant on sale from $22 at Amazon. These cargo pants have a relaxed, stretchy fit, making them super comfortable — and reviewers on Amazon love that they have plenty of pocket space.
Prices can vary depending on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see the Walmart anti-Prime Day deals I’d shop now.
Quick Links
- shop all Wrangler deals at Amazon
- Wrangler Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men’s): was $22 now from $10
- Wrangler Riggs Workwear Over The Calf Work Boot Socks (4-pack): was $17 now from $15
- Wrangler Long Sleeve Henley (Men’s): was $25 now from $17
- Wrangler High Rise Unforgettable Skinny Jeans (Women’s): was $55 now from $19
- Wrangler Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jean (Men’s): was $53 now from $21
- Wrangler Authentics Premium Twill Cargo Short (Men’s): was $30 now from $21
- Wrangler Authentics Relaxed Fit Stretch Cargo Pant (Men’s): was $29 now from $22
- Wrangler Retro Hoodie Sweatshirt (Women’s): was $54 now from $35
- Wrangler Retro Long Sleeve Western Denim Snap Dress (Women’s): was $50 now from $36
- Wrangler Wide Leg Flare Jean (Women’s): was $59 now from $39
- Wrangler Relaxed Fit Girlfriend Denim Jacket (Women’s): was $69 now from $43
Editor's Choice
Everybody needs a reliable t-shirt. This one from Wrangler is simple but stylish, with a handy pocket at the side to store your stuff. Plus, it’s designed for workers, so it’s durable and easy to move around in.
Good socks are the foundation of a good day’s work. This deal gets you a pack of four Wrangler over-the-calf socks that are great to pair with work boots. They provide a reinforced heel and toe, a half cushioned foot and improved arch support.
If you want a nice layer that’ll keep you protected from the elements without overheating, this henley from Wrangler is it. Reviewers on Amazon love this shirt’s comfortable fit, and say that it lasts well too.
It’s hard to ignore discounts of this size, so act fast to score these skinny jeans! These come in a range of classic colors and there are distressed options available, too. However, note that some Amazon shoppers recommend sizing up.
Whether you’re a cowboy or not, you’ll easily be able to appreciate these Wrangler jeans. Their classic fit and style means they’re comfortable and go with everything, and they’re durable to boot. Plus, massive savings apply to certain sizes and colors, so snag a pair while they’re still in stock!
Nothing screams “summer” like a good pair of cargo shorts. These ones from Wrangler Authentics pair well with almost any summer look and eight pockets to keep your stuff safe. That’s great if you like to leave your bag at home!
These Wrangler Authentics cargo pants are a #1 best seller in Men’s Casual Pants on Amazon, and have a ton of positive reviews backing them up. Their relaxed fit and stretchy fabric makes them a great buy for casual walks, running errands and everything in between. They have six pockets on board to store your stuff, too.
I love the simple, but bold design of this Wrangler hoodie. It’s super-soft, has a regular fit and features Wrangler’s logo front and center. It’s a perfect addition to your wardrobe for the cooler months of the year.
This Wrangler denim dress is a nice addition to your wardrobe because of its versatility. It looks good worn as is, or you could wear it open over a sundress, t-shirt or jeans. The wrap belt at the waist is a nice touch, too.
If flares are your fave, you’ll want to grab these Wrangler wide leg jeans. They’re stretchy, making them super comfortable to wear and they’re flattering too. Like Wrangler says, they’re likely to become “your new favorite jeans.”
You’ll definitely want to reach for this Wrangler denim jacket on chilly evenings. Its relaxed fit gives a cute oversized look, and means you can easily layer it with a sweater or just wear it as-is. There are four color options to choose from, too.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
