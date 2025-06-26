Recommended reading

This Amazon-best seller is taking up to 59% off summer apparel — 11 deals I'd buy now

Amazon is offering huge price cuts on Wrangler this summer

Wrangler logo patch on denim jeans
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Head to Amazon’s Best Sellers page for clothing and you’ll frequently see Wrangler is holding space in the top 10. If your summer wardrobe needs a refresh ahead of Prime Day, now’s a great time to shop, as Amazon is taking up to 59% off a range of Wrangler apparel and accessories.

For example, right now you can get the best selling Wrangler Authentics Relaxed Fit Stretch Cargo Pant on sale from $22 at Amazon. These cargo pants have a relaxed, stretchy fit, making them super comfortable — and reviewers on Amazon love that they have plenty of pocket space.

Prices can vary depending on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see the Walmart anti-Prime Day deals I’d shop now.

Editor's Choice

Wrangler Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men’s)
Wrangler Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men’s): was $22 now $10 at Amazon

Everybody needs a reliable t-shirt. This one from Wrangler is simple but stylish, with a handy pocket at the side to store your stuff. Plus, it’s designed for workers, so it’s durable and easy to move around in.

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Over The Calf Work Boot Socks (4-pack)
Wrangler Riggs Workwear Over The Calf Work Boot Socks (4-pack): was $17 now $15 at Amazon

Good socks are the foundation of a good day’s work. This deal gets you a pack of four Wrangler over-the-calf socks that are great to pair with work boots. They provide a reinforced heel and toe, a half cushioned foot and improved arch support.

Wrangler Long Sleeve Henley (Men’s)
Wrangler Long Sleeve Henley (Men’s): was $25 now $17 at Amazon

If you want a nice layer that’ll keep you protected from the elements without overheating, this henley from Wrangler is it. Reviewers on Amazon love this shirt’s comfortable fit, and say that it lasts well too.

Wrangler High Rise Unforgettable Skinny Jeans (Women's)
Wrangler High Rise Unforgettable Skinny Jeans (Women's): was $55 now $19 at Amazon

It’s hard to ignore discounts of this size, so act fast to score these skinny jeans! These come in a range of classic colors and there are distressed options available, too. However, note that some Amazon shoppers recommend sizing up.

Wrangler Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jean (Men's)
Wrangler Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jean (Men's): was $53 now $21 at Amazon

Whether you’re a cowboy or not, you’ll easily be able to appreciate these Wrangler jeans. Their classic fit and style means they’re comfortable and go with everything, and they’re durable to boot. Plus, massive savings apply to certain sizes and colors, so snag a pair while they’re still in stock!

Wrangler Authentics Premium Twill Cargo Short (Men's)
Wrangler Authentics Premium Twill Cargo Short (Men's): was $30 now $21 at Amazon

Nothing screams “summer” like a good pair of cargo shorts. These ones from Wrangler Authentics pair well with almost any summer look and eight pockets to keep your stuff safe. That’s great if you like to leave your bag at home!

Wrangler Authentics Relaxed Fit Stretch Cargo Pant (Men’s)
Wrangler Authentics Relaxed Fit Stretch Cargo Pant (Men’s): was $29 now $22 at Amazon

These Wrangler Authentics cargo pants are a #1 best seller in Men’s Casual Pants on Amazon, and have a ton of positive reviews backing them up. Their relaxed fit and stretchy fabric makes them a great buy for casual walks, running errands and everything in between. They have six pockets on board to store your stuff, too.

Wrangler Retro Hoodie Sweatshirt (Women’s)
Wrangler Retro Hoodie Sweatshirt (Women’s): was $54 now $35 at Amazon

I love the simple, but bold design of this Wrangler hoodie. It’s super-soft, has a regular fit and features Wrangler’s logo front and center. It’s a perfect addition to your wardrobe for the cooler months of the year.

Wrangler Retro Long Sleeve Western Denim Snap Dress (Women's)
Wrangler Retro Long Sleeve Western Denim Snap Dress (Women's): was $50 now $36 at Amazon

This Wrangler denim dress is a nice addition to your wardrobe because of its versatility. It looks good worn as is, or you could wear it open over a sundress, t-shirt or jeans. The wrap belt at the waist is a nice touch, too.

Wrangler Wide Leg Flare Jean (Women’s)
Wrangler Wide Leg Flare Jean (Women’s): was $59 now $39 at Amazon

If flares are your fave, you’ll want to grab these Wrangler wide leg jeans. They’re stretchy, making them super comfortable to wear and they’re flattering too. Like Wrangler says, they’re likely to become “your new favorite jeans.”

Wrangler Relaxed Fit Girlfriend Denim Jacket (Women’s)
Wrangler Relaxed Fit Girlfriend Denim Jacket (Women’s): was $69 now $43 at Amazon

You’ll definitely want to reach for this Wrangler denim jacket on chilly evenings. Its relaxed fit gives a cute oversized look, and means you can easily layer it with a sweater or just wear it as-is. There are four color options to choose from, too.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

