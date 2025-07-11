Huge Hey Dude Prime Day sale — my top 23 deals with up to 58% off
I've hand-selected the top deals, starting at $27
Hey Dude is known for stylish, comfy wardrobe essentials. The viral footwear brand offers relaxed styles and lightweight designs, ideal for wearing throughout the summer months and even taking on vacation.
You can shop the entire Hey Dude range at Amazon, including some Amazon-exclusive styles, and they're massively reduced in the Prime Day sales.
The Men's Wally Tri Nu Prep Loafers are reduced from $64 to just $27 this Prime Day, and women can save big on the iconic Wendy style, with the Wendy Animal Print shoes reduced from $64 to $29 right now.
I've hand-selected these and many more deals worth shopping right now, with discounts of up to 58%. You'll have to move fast to make the most of these savings, though, as Prime Day ends today.
Hey Dude deals
Looking for a pop of color? The Men's Wally Tri Nu Prep Loafer features a cotton lining that's super breatheable. The seersucker design features a wild mix of stripes and preppy prints for a country club vibe.
Combining a linen and cotton canvas and with the addition of distressed edges for a lived-in look, these Wendy sneakers are lightweight and super flexible. These shoes will have you ready to take on whatever the day brings.
This effortless shoe is super comfortable, lightweight and flexible. You'll love wearing them when you're out and about and they match just about any outfit or occasion. And with 57% off, this is a huge Prime Day saving.
Cute and comfortable, these slides are the perfect laid back shoe for relaxing days. The distressed look is casual enough to wear for lounging around or running errands but trendy enough to dress up for a day or night out. We're also loving their metallic color!
Elevate any outfit with these eye-catching, animal-printed shoes that are perfect for running errands, going on casual walks and even having picnics in the park. The durable and breathable slip-ons keep your feet covered and comfy during all your fun in the sun.
Featuring Hey Dude's Signature Flex & Fold style, these flexible sneakers feture a breathable design and come with a fun canvas upper with a whimsical checkered heel. They're also slip-on, thanks to the elasticated laces.
When you picture wearing sandals, support typically isn't the first thing that pops into your head — that is, until now. This sporty sandal securely hugs your foot so you can wear them on the go. Plus, they feature stretchy, cushioned straps and a foamy footbed for ultimate comfort and flexibility.
These Amazon-exclusive styles are 50% off for Prime Day. They come in a range of colors and are the ideal men’s slip on shoe for travel, errands, or everyday wear.
The Wendy Sox Mix features a woven knit textile that hugs in all the right places. They're simple to slip on and they also have a removable sole that can easily be washed.
These flip-flops will enhance your pool and beach days all summer long! They're lightweight, super easy to slip on, and are designed with a cushy foam footbed and under-strap padding to keep you extra comfortable.
These relaxed and comfortable memory foam sneakers feature a grey cotton cover with a checkered heel. They'll suit just about any look and feature the brand's signature slip-on laces.
These crochet, two-tone sneakers with a free-spirited style are not only super stylish but they're ready to take on the day. They pair well with just about any outfit and feature a cushy insole that makes every step comfy.
These linen, two-tone sneakers are not only super stylish but they're ready to take on the day. They pair well with just about any outfit and feature a cushy insole that makes every step comfy.
It doesn't get more laid-back than these colorful printed boardshort shoes. They're ideal for beach walks or taking on vacation, and they've got a classic loafer-style design.
With a thick and supportive sole, these shimmer sneakers feature elasticated laces for a slip-on design and a well-structured look without any of the discomfort.
With an airy mesh upper, cushioned ankle collar and flexible support, these shoes were designed with activity in mind. They are sure to be an instant favorite in your shoe lineup.
These stylish casual sneakers feature a colorful design that will pair well with neutrals. And because they're lightweight, they're the ideal shoes to pack in your suitcase for trips or vacations.
Featuring a novelty tied bow over the arch, these women's shoes come in three colors and feature Hey Dude's signature slip-on style. There's a removable insert for customized comfort, too.
This colorful shoe showcases the brand's iconic low-top moc and features a soft, cotton fabric that allows for breathability. They're simple to slip on, and they also have a removable sole that can easily be washed.
These Sirocco sneakers feature a boho colorway and contrast stitching to make a statement with any outfit. At $39 off this Prime Day, it's an outstanding deal on comfy shoes.
Elevate any outfit with these sneakers that are perfect for running errands, going on casual walks and even having picnics in the park. The durable slip-ons keep your feet covered and comfy during all your fun in the sun.
It doesn't get much cooler than these camouflage loafers. They are extremely lightweight, and the removable memory foam cushioned insole provides maximum comfort, reducing sweating and odors.
Made of leather, these boots will instantly be a favorite in your boot collection. They feature a lightweight outsole and a Chelsea design, and are super comfortable and easy to slip on.
