Huge Hey Dude Prime Day sale — my top 23 deals with up to 58% off

I've hand-selected the top deals, starting at $27

(Image credit: Hey Dude)
Hey Dude is known for stylish, comfy wardrobe essentials. The viral footwear brand offers relaxed styles and lightweight designs, ideal for wearing throughout the summer months and even taking on vacation.

You can shop the entire Hey Dude range at Amazon, including some Amazon-exclusive styles, and they're massively reduced in the Prime Day sales.

The Men's Wally Tri Nu Prep Loafers are reduced from $64 to just $27 this Prime Day, and women can save big on the iconic Wendy style, with the Wendy Animal Print shoes reduced from $64 to $29 right now.

I've hand-selected these and many more deals worth shopping right now, with discounts of up to 58%. You'll have to move fast to make the most of these savings, though, as Prime Day ends today.

Hey Dude Men's Wally Tri Nu Prep Loafer
Hey Dude Men's Wally Tri Nu Prep Loafer: was $64 now $27 at Amazon

Looking for a pop of color? The Men's Wally Tri Nu Prep Loafer features a cotton lining that's super breatheable. The seersucker design features a wild mix of stripes and preppy prints for a country club vibe.

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Linen
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Linen: was $59 now $27 at Amazon

Combining a linen and cotton canvas and with the addition of distressed edges for a lived-in look, these Wendy sneakers are lightweight and super flexible. These shoes will have you ready to take on whatever the day brings.

Hey Dude Cody Canvas (Men's)
Hey Dude Cody Canvas (Men's) : was $64 now $27 at Amazon

This effortless shoe is super comfortable, lightweight and flexible. You'll love wearing them when you're out and about and they match just about any outfit or occasion. And with 57% off, this is a huge Prime Day saving.

Hey Dude Christi Slide DIstressed Women's
Hey Dude Christi Slide DIstressed Women's : was $44 now $28 at Amazon

Cute and comfortable, these slides are the perfect laid back shoe for relaxing days. The distressed look is casual enough to wear for lounging around or running errands but trendy enough to dress up for a day or night out. We're also loving their metallic color!

Hey Dude Wendy Animal Print (Women's)
Hey Dude Wendy Animal Print (Women's) : was $64 now $29 at Amazon

Elevate any outfit with these eye-catching, animal-printed shoes that are perfect for running errands, going on casual walks and even having picnics in the park. The durable and breathable slip-ons keep your feet covered and comfy during all your fun in the sun.

Hey Dude Men's Wally Funk Waffle Sneaker
Hey Dude Men's Wally Funk Waffle Sneaker: was $69 now $29 at Amazon

Featuring Hey Dude's Signature Flex & Fold style, these flexible sneakers feture a breathable design and come with a fun canvas upper with a whimsical checkered heel. They're also slip-on, thanks to the elasticated laces.

Hey Dude Carson Sandal Sport Mode
Hey Dude Carson Sandal Sport Mode: was $54 now $29 at Amazon

When you picture wearing sandals, support typically isn't the first thing that pops into your head — that is, until now. This sporty sandal securely hugs your foot so you can wear them on the go. Plus, they feature stretchy, cushioned straps and a foamy footbed for ultimate comfort and flexibility.

Hey Dude Wally Amazon Exclusive Styles
Hey Dude Wally Amazon Exclusive Styles: was $64 now $32 at Amazon

These Amazon-exclusive styles are 50% off for Prime Day. They come in a range of colors and are the ideal men’s slip on shoe for travel, errands, or everyday wear.

Hey Dude Wendy Sox Beige Mix
Hey Dude Wendy Sox Beige Mix: was $59 now $33 at Amazon

The Wendy Sox Mix features a woven knit textile that hugs in all the right places. They're simple to slip on and they also have a removable sole that can easily be washed.

Hey Dude Men's Myers Flip
Hey Dude Men's Myers Flip: was $44 now $33 at Amazon

These flip-flops will enhance your pool and beach days all summer long! They're lightweight, super easy to slip on, and are designed with a cushy foam footbed and under-strap padding to keep you extra comfortable.

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Peak Sneaker
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Peak Sneaker: was $69 now $37 at Amazon

These relaxed and comfortable memory foam sneakers feature a grey cotton cover with a checkered heel. They'll suit just about any look and feature the brand's signature slip-on laces.

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Cottage Crochet Loafer
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Cottage Crochet Loafer: was $74 now $39 at Amazon

These crochet, two-tone sneakers with a free-spirited style are not only super stylish but they're ready to take on the day. They pair well with just about any outfit and feature a cushy insole that makes every step comfy.

Hey Dude Women's Karina Shoes
Hey Dude Women's Karina Shoes: was $64 now $39 at Amazon

These linen, two-tone sneakers are not only super stylish but they're ready to take on the day. They pair well with just about any outfit and feature a cushy insole that makes every step comfy.

Hey Dude Wally Boardshort Men’s Shoes
Hey Dude Wally Boardshort Men’s Shoes: was $69 now $40 at Amazon

It doesn't get more laid-back than these colorful printed boardshort shoes. They're ideal for beach walks or taking on vacation, and they've got a classic loafer-style design.

Hey Dude Hudson Lift Sport Shimmer Whisper Sneakers
Hey Dude Hudson Lift Sport Shimmer Whisper Sneakers: was $79 now $43 at Amazon

With a thick and supportive sole, these shimmer sneakers feature elasticated laces for a slip-on design and a well-structured look without any of the discomfort.

Hey Dude Men's Wally Sport Mesh Slip-On Shoe
Hey Dude Men's Wally Sport Mesh Slip-On Shoe: was $64 now $44 at Amazon

With an airy mesh upper, cushioned ankle collar and flexible support, these shoes were designed with activity in mind. They are sure to be an instant favorite in your shoe lineup.

Hey Dude Sirocco Alta Leisure Men's Casual Sneakers
Hey Dude Sirocco Alta Leisure Men's Casual Sneakers: was $79 now $44 at Amazon

These stylish casual sneakers feature a colorful design that will pair well with neutrals. And because they're lightweight, they're the ideal shoes to pack in your suitcase for trips or vacations.

Hey Dude Wendy Bow Essentials, Women’s Shoes
Hey Dude Wendy Bow Essentials, Women’s Shoes: was $69 now $46 at Amazon

Featuring a novelty tied bow over the arch, these women's shoes come in three colors and feature Hey Dude's signature slip-on style. There's a removable insert for customized comfort, too.

Hey Dude Wendy Sox Mix
Hey Dude Wendy Sox Mix : was $63 now $47 at Amazon

This colorful shoe showcases the brand's iconic low-top moc and features a soft, cotton fabric that allows for breathability. They're simple to slip on, and they also have a removable sole that can easily be washed.

Hey Dude Women's Sirocco Alta W Boho
Hey Dude Women's Sirocco Alta W Boho: was $79 now $50 at Amazon

These Sirocco sneakers feature a boho colorway and contrast stitching to make a statement with any outfit. At $39 off this Prime Day, it's an outstanding deal on comfy shoes.

Hey Dude Men's Wally Canvas Sneaker
Hey Dude Men's Wally Canvas Sneaker: was $64 now $52 at Amazon

Elevate any outfit with these sneakers that are perfect for running errands, going on casual walks and even having picnics in the park. The durable slip-ons keep your feet covered and comfy during all your fun in the sun.

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Loafer
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Loafer: was $59 now $54 at Amazon

It doesn't get much cooler than these camouflage loafers. They are extremely lightweight, and the removable memory foam cushioned insole provides maximum comfort, reducing sweating and odors.

Hey Dude Men's Branson Boot
Hey Dude Men's Branson Boot: was $99 now $80 at Amazon

Made of leather, these boots will instantly be a favorite in your boot collection. They feature a lightweight outsole and a Chelsea design, and are super comfortable and easy to slip on.

