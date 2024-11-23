Target Black Friday deals just dropped: 39 best sales now on Nintendo Switch, TVs, toys, laptops and more

Black Friday, may be fast approaching, but you don't have to wait to save big on everything from toys and video games to TVs and headphones at Target right now.

Toys: up to 50% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 50% off select toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Barbie playsets, LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more.

Sleepwear sale: up to 30% off @ Target

Hoping to get a new pair of pajamas for the holiday season? Target has you covered. You can snag a variety of holiday pajamas for the whole family — including matching sets — for up to 30% off. They even have styles for your furry friends!

Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $119 at Target Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's water-proof and dust-proof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. All four colors are 30% off.

LG 55" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $999 at Target The LG B4 OLED comes in at the tail end of LG's 2024 TV lineup. But don't let that fool you, as the B4 proves to be a stellar option with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the gaming features you could ask for. The B4 leverages LG's new a8 processor for serious upscaling and picture performance, ensuring you get the best seat in the house in all things entertainment. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.

Price check: $996 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 at Target The Xbox Series X features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. This stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. In our Xbox Series X review, we said the Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

Nintendo Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch): was $59 now $39 at Target If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $49 at Target Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

PowerA Wired Nintendo Switch Controller: was $22 now $19 at Target If you find the Switch's Joy-Cons awkward for longer are gaming sessions and don't want to fork over $70 for a Pro controller, PowerA's stylish line of Switch controllers feel great for a fraction of the price. Although wired controllers have their downsides, the overall quality and value of the PowerA controller make it a must-buy.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $299 at Target The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. Just note that this is a manufacturer refurbished model.

MEGA Pokemon Charizard Building Kit with Motion: at Target Feel the heat with this highly detailed and poseable Motion Charizard, a 1,664-piece moveable model from MEGA. This show-stopping set includes a base includes interchangeable name plates in different languages for varied display options.

Pokemon Labyrinth Game: was $17 now $8 at Target In this Pokemon board game, players help Gengar, Snorlax, Scorbunny, Eevee, Mudkip, and other Pokémon lost in a maze. Make your way through while blocking your opponents to be the first one to make it back and win.

Lego Lego Icons Corvette Classic Car Model Building Kit 10321: was $149 now $104 at Target For the person who is both a gearhead and also a Lego fan, than the Lego Icons sets are what you need to checkout. This 1210-piece set is replica model of the 1961 Chevrolet C1 Corvette in red that can be built with a top or not. A fun detail is the spinning radiator fan in the engine.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419: was $169 now $135 at Target Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks...

TCL S5 4K TV: was $349 now $239 at Target This 4K TV features Google TV under the hood for built-in access to Google apps and Google Assistant, and up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate for gamers — all at an impressively low price. You also get HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Samsung 55" DU6900 4K TV: was $349 now $299 at Target The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Target A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $74 at Target An ideal tablet for a loved one or your kids, this 10-inch model is almost half-price and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. It's perfect for web browsing and watching video. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 5MP front/rear cameras.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $399 now $349 at Target Save on this Asus Chromebook Plus CX34. Packing a 14-inch display, an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it delivers solid performance for everyday tasks and can handle tougher workloads than most Chromebooks.

HP 15.6" Laptop: was $419 now $379 at Target You'll love this HP machine if you're looking for a no-frills laptop for essential work and the occasional Netflix stream. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Pentium N200 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

MSI Thin GF63: was $1,199 now $949 at Target Don't let that svelte design deceive you — the MSI Thin is a powerful beast with a Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4060 GPU. Pair that with a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display for fluid gaming and you've got a stellar system at its cheapest ever price.

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $34 at Target A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

JBL Tune Flex: was $99 now $49 at Target After a 50% discount, the JBL Tune Flex earbuds are a solid buy. These lightweight buds provide some great features, including active noise canceling, up to 32 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. There are also four microphones on board to isolate your voice from background noise during voice and video calls.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon

Price check: $49 @ Amazon Read more ▼