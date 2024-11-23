Target Black Friday deals just dropped: 39 best sales now on Nintendo Switch, TVs, toys, laptops and more

Deals
By
published

Save big on great gifts from Pokemon, LEGO, and more ahead of Black Friday

Target
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Black Friday, may be fast approaching, but you don't have to wait to save big on everything from toys and video games to TVs and headphones at Target right now.

Got kids on your holiday shopping list? Target is taking up to 50% off toys , everything from Barbie playsets to LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more as well as offering buy one get one on select board games and puzzles. We've also highlighted a few great deals that would make perfect gifts for friends and loved ones on your list.

So let's dive into all the Black Friday deals worth grabbing before their gone. And for even more ways to save, be sure to check out our Target promo codes guide.

Quick Links

Editor's Choice

Toys: up to 50% off @ Target

Toys: up to 50% off @ Target
Target is taking up to 50% off select toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Barbie playsets, LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more.

Read more
View Deal
Sleepwear sale: up to 30% off @ Target

Sleepwear sale: up to 30% off @ Target
Hoping to get a new pair of pajamas for the holiday season? Target has you covered. You can snag a variety of holiday pajamas for the whole family — including matching sets — for up to 30% off. They even have styles for your furry friends!

Read more
View Deal
Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $119 at Target

Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's water-proof and dust-proof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. All four colors are 30% off.

Read more
Beats Pill Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Beats Pill Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $129 at Target

Beats doesn't just make headphones — there's the new Beats Pill as well! It's a small speaker that can pump out surprisingly rich, spacious audio. Its champagne color makes it look pretty luxurious, too.

Read more
View Deal
LG 55" B4 4K OLED TV
LG 55" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $999 at Target

The LG B4 OLED comes in at the tail end of LG's 2024 TV lineup. But don't let that fool you, as the B4 proves to be a stellar option with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the gaming features you could ask for. The B4 leverages LG's new a8 processor for serious upscaling and picture performance, ensuring you get the best seat in the house in all things entertainment. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.
Price check: $996 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 at Target

The Xbox Series X features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. This stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. In our Xbox Series X review, we said the Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

Read more
View Deal

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch)
Nintendo Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch): was $59 now $39 at Target

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Read more
View Deal
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $49 at Target

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Read more
View Deal
PowerA Wired Nintendo Switch Controller
PowerA Wired Nintendo Switch Controller: was $22 now $19 at Target

If you find the Switch's Joy-Cons awkward for longer are gaming sessions and don't want to fork over $70 for a Pro controller, PowerA's stylish line of Switch controllers feel great for a fraction of the price. Although wired controllers have their downsides, the overall quality and value of the PowerA controller make it a must-buy.

Read more
View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $299 at Target

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. Just note that this is a manufacturer refurbished model.

Read more
View Deal

Pokémon

MEGA Pokemon Charizard Building Kit with Motion
MEGA Pokemon Charizard Building Kit with Motion: at Target

Feel the heat with this highly detailed and poseable Motion Charizard, a 1,664-piece moveable model from MEGA. This show-stopping set includes a base includes interchangeable name plates in different languages for varied display options.

Read more
View Deal
Pokemon Select 6" Articulated Rayquaza Action Figure
Pokemon Select 6" Articulated Rayquaza Action Figure: was $19 now $13 at Target

This highly detailed 6-inch figure of Rayquaza features over 15 points of articulation, and it also comes with a special posing arm accessory so it can be displayed in a number of ways.

Read more
View Deal
Pokemon Labyrinth Game
Pokemon Labyrinth Game: was $17 now $8 at Target

In this Pokemon board game, players help Gengar, Snorlax, Scorbunny, Eevee, Mudkip, and other Pokémon lost in a maze. Make your way through while blocking your opponents to be the first one to make it back and win.

Read more
View Deal

LEGO

Lego Lego Icons Corvette Classic Car Model Building Kit 10321
Lego Lego Icons Corvette Classic Car Model Building Kit 10321: was $149 now $104 at Target

For the person who is both a gearhead and also a Lego fan, than the Lego Icons sets are what you need to checkout. This 1210-piece set is replica model of the 1961 Chevrolet C1 Corvette in red that can be built with a top or not. A fun detail is the spinning radiator fan in the engine.

Read more
View Deal
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419: was $169 now $135 at Target

Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks...

Read more
View Deal

TVs

TCL S5 4K TV
TCL S5 4K TV: was $349 now $239 at Target

This 4K TV features Google TV under the hood for built-in access to Google apps and Google Assistant, and up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate for gamers — all at an impressively low price. You also get HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Read more
View Deal
Roku Select Series 4K Smart TV
Roku Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $279 now $249 at Target

Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Read more
View Deal
Samsung 55" DU6900 4K TV
Samsung 55" DU6900 4K TV: was $349 now $299 at Target

The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.

Read more
View Deal
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 at Target

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review, we called it an intelligent mid-tier pick for price-conscious customers. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Read more
View Deal
LG 65" 4K TV
LG 65" 4K TV: was $499 now $429 at Target

Want a big-screen TV, but don't have the space for a mammoth screen? This 65-inch TV may fit the bill. It offers HDR10 support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, three HDMI ports, and LG's webOS operating system.

Read more
View Deal
LG 48" C4 4K OLED TV
LG 48" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $996 at Target

The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. LG's A9 processor powers it and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Read more
View Deal
Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV
Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Target

A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Read more
View Deal

Laptops/Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10
Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $74 at Target

An ideal tablet for a loved one or your kids, this 10-inch model is almost half-price and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. It's perfect for web browsing and watching video. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 5MP front/rear cameras.

Read more
View Deal
Apple 10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB)
Apple 10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $279 at Target

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $279 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $399 now $349 at Target

Save on this Asus Chromebook Plus CX34. Packing a 14-inch display, an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it delivers solid performance for everyday tasks and can handle tougher workloads than most Chromebooks.

Read more
View Deal
HP 15.6" Laptop
HP 15.6" Laptop: was $419 now $379 at Target

You'll love this HP machine if you're looking for a no-frills laptop for essential work and the occasional Netflix stream. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Pentium N200 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Read more
View Deal
MSI Thin GF63
MSI Thin GF63: was $1,199 now $949 at Target

Don’t let that svelte design deceive you — the MSI Thin is a powerful beast with a Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4060 GPU. Pair that with a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display for fluid gaming and you’ve got a stellar system at its cheapest ever price.

Read more
View Deal

Headphones

JBL Tune 520BT
JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $34 at Target

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Read more
View Deal
JBL Tune Flex
JBL Tune Flex: was $99 now $49 at Target

After a 50% discount, the JBL Tune Flex earbuds are a solid buy. These lightweight buds provide some great features, including active noise canceling, up to 32 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. There are also four microphones on board to isolate your voice from background noise during voice and video calls.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Sony WH-CH720N
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $89 at Target

As the follow-up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones that launched in 2020, the WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise cancelling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support.
Price check: $74 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Target

Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer AirPods-like performance. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC. Add in impressive sound, and they're a top contender in its price range.

Read more
View Deal