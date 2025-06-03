Father’s Day gift ideas from $17 in Target’s sale — 21 deals I’d shop now

Want to upgrade your home, garden or tech this summer? Or are you struggling to find a Father’s Day gift? Target is here to help with a bunch of discounts on appliances, apparel and more. I’ve been searching through Target’s sale section to find the best deals, so you can relax — I’ve done the hard work for you.

Right now, you can get deals on up to 50% off patio furniture, or shop grills and accessories from $29. This is perfect if you’re planning to spend the summer enjoying the great outdoors. Plus, the latest Apple smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS/42mm), is on sale for $299 at Target ($100 off).

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Target’s sale. Plus, check out our Target promo codes coverage, and see the deals I’d buy from $12 in Home Depot’s latest sale.

Editor's Choice

Grills & Outdoor Cooking: deals from $29 @ Target

Target is currently offering deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $29. Some of our favorite brands are included, like Ninja, Blackstone and more.

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Target

Target's patio furniture is now up to 50% off regular prices. From umbrellas and string lights to full outdoor seating arrangements, Target is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture to get you ready for spring.

Vacuum & floor care items: up to 30% off @ Target

Target can help you get started on the dust-busting with their current vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 30% off.

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Crock Pot, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials.

Video games: deals from $17 @ Target

From Luigi's Mansion 2 to FC25, Target is taking from $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox. Titles on sale include Super Mario RPG (Switch), Last of US (PS5), and Sonic Superstars (Xbox).

Gifts

Crocs Baya Clogs: was $49 now $34 at Target Right now, you can score the Crocs Baya Clogs on sale for a discount! Compared to Crocs' classic style, these have a lower back and a ribbed design across the top. There's also a Crocs logo cutout across the side. These are made of super soft and lightweight Croslite foam, making them some of the comfiest shoes around.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Target The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide-angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review, we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

TCL 65" S5 4K LED TV: was $449 now $349 at Target This is one of the most affordable LED TVs you'll come across, but it still comes with a handful of decent features. These include LED backlighting, Alexa integration, and built-in smart features via Fire TV. It's a perfect fit for those upgrading to 4K for the first time and looking to save a significant amount of money.

Outdoor

Safavieh Agitha LED Outdoor String Lights: was $71 now $54 at Target Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights, which will make a stylish statement when hung in your backyard or over your patio.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $165 now $115 at Target Made of premium iron material, it is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that securely hold the swing seat in place. Perfect for a deck, garden, or patio, this hanging bench adds a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Blackstone 28" Omnivore Griddle: was $579 now $336 at Target Right now, you can score an epic 42% discount on this Blackstone propane gas griddle. This 28-inch grill heats up efficiently, and with enough space for up to 33 eggs or 15 pancakes, you'll be able to cook up a feast.

Appliances

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush: was $49 now $39 at Target If you’re after a good, entry-level, electric toothbrush, this Sonicare 4100 is a great option. It comes with a pressure sensor and two intensity settings to protect sensitive gums during brushing. It also has a 2-minute timer and battery indicator light. This is a great price to grab one while it lasts!

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99 at Target For a multi-purpose, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven: was $179 now $149 at Target Forget GrubHub. The Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven lets you make cheesy, delicious pizza from the comfort of your home. It enables you to choose from six presets, including Neapolitan, New York-style, thin crust, pan, frozen, or manual. It also includes a Cordierite pizza stone that retains a high-heat surface for a crispy crust.

Shark Matrix Self Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $299 at Target The Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is now on sale for just $299. The vacuum features precision home mapping, a self-cleaning brushroll, and a bagless base that holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris. Plus, it can clean all types of floors while avoiding obstacles, thanks to its 360-degree LiDAR vision.

Gaming

PS5 Pro: was $699 now $649 at Target The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. Building on the base PS5, it features upgraded internal components, a 2TB SSD hard drive, and a slight visual redesign. It also comes with a standard DualSense controller.

Laptops and tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $199 at Target An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus, has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.