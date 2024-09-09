REI slashes prices on camping essentials — 11 deals I’d shop now from $29

If you're someone who already has their fall camping trips lined up, you might want to think about upgrading your outdoor gear and essentials. And from tents and sleeping bags to outdoor stoves and coolers, REI has everything you need for the upcoming season.

On top of that, REI is also offering huge markdowns on some of their most popular camping gear. Right now you can get a North Face sleeping bag at just $137. That's a whopping 44% off the original price. If you're in the market for a new cooler, look no further than the YETI Hopper, which is currently $60 off.

With savings like these, we recommend happy campers hop on these unbeatable deals ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the camping sale at REI.

Best REI Camping Deals

Cotopaxi Tech Bucket Hat: was $40 now $29 @ REI

Who knew sun protection could be so stylish? Cotopaxi is a high-end outdoor brand perhaps best known for its vibrant, fun aesthetic and the Tech Bucket Hat is no exception. It features an adjustable chin strap and is a one-size-fits-all affair. It also won't lose its shape when wet.

ust 60 Day Duro Lantern: was $89 now $49 @ REI

Keep the camping festivities alive even after the sun goes down with this bright lantern featuring a long run time and three LED bulbs. When you add just 6 D batteries, the lantern can last up to 60 days on low power mode. It also has a built-in hook that allows you to hang it upside down to cast light down on a certain area.

Klymit Ridgeline Camp Chair: was $89 now $59 @ REI

Chill out by the campfire in this lightweight and durable camp chair that features a high back, a padded headrest and a seat that cradles and supports your body. The chair easily folds down small for storage, making it the perfect travel chair.

Patagonia Capilene Midweight Base Layer Top (Men's): was $89 now $61 @ REI

This Patagonia base layer top can be worn alone or under layers to stay dry and comfortable during high-exertion activities in cool-to-cold weather climates. It's perfect for camping in fall weather.

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove: was $124 now $74 @ REI

Create perfectly cooked meals in the great outdoors with this 2-burner camp stove. Fueled by propane, its 2-turn simmer control gives precise flame adjustment and enhances the cooking experience. All you have to do is simply push the start button to ignite and get cooking!

Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $105 @ REI

These sleek, trail-friendly running shoes from Salomon are designed for short loops and long distances. The stretchy laces mean these are super easy to slide on and off, but can cinch together with a simple pull for a tighter fit. Reviewers are smitten with the traction (a must when on uneven or muddy terrain), lightweight feel and support.

The North Face Trail Lite Down 20 Sleeping Bag: was $230 now $137 @ REI

Thanks to this lightweight sleeping bag, you'll be able to stay warm, cozy and bundled all night long. The sleeping bag is packable, water repellant and fully insulated to keep you both dry and comfortable.

Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots (Men's): was $220 now $164 @ REI

Regardless of the weather, you'll be prepared with these hiking boots that are built with rugged, protective materials. They also happen to be breathable and waterproof. However, the best part about these boots is that they are flexible and have cushioning, which means there's no need to break them in before the first wear. The women's version is also on sale for $164.

Mountain Hardwear PCT 70 L Pack: was $300 now $179 @ REI

This tough, supportive and versatile camping backpack will hold all your hiking essentials on the toughest of expeditions. It has plenty of zippered compartments, a zippered front pocket and adjustable, modular compression straps. It also has a bottom compartment for the option to hold your sleeping bag.

Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint: was $325 now $204 @ REI

Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this 2-person tent will be there to keep up. The spacious tent features a rectangular design that allows for comfortable head-to-toe sleeping, two large doors that provide easy entry and exit and a full mesh upper canopy that optimizes ventilation. It's ideal for everything from car camping to treks in the backcountry.