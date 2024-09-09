REI slashes prices on camping essentials — 11 deals I’d shop now from $29
Fall camping deals from YETI, North Face, Patagonia and more
If you're someone who already has their fall camping trips lined up, you might want to think about upgrading your outdoor gear and essentials. And from tents and sleeping bags to outdoor stoves and coolers, REI has everything you need for the upcoming season.
On top of that, REI is also offering huge markdowns on some of their most popular camping gear. Right now you can get a North Face sleeping bag at just $137. That's a whopping 44% off the original price. If you're in the market for a new cooler, look no further than the YETI Hopper, which is currently $60 off.
With savings like these, we recommend happy campers hop on these unbeatable deals ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the camping sale at REI.
Quick Links
- shop all REI camping deals
- Cotopaxi Tech Bucket Hat: was $40 now $29
- ust 60 Day Duro Lantern: was $89 now $49
- Klymit Ridgeline Camp Chair: was $89 now $59
- Patagonia Capilene Midweight Base Layer Top (Men's): was $89 now $61
- Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove: was $124 now $74
- Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $105
- The North Face Trail Lite Down 20 Sleeping Bag: was $230 now $137
- Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots (Men's): was $220 now $164
- Mountain Hardwear PCT 70 L Pack: was $300 now $179
- Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint: was $325 now $204
- YETI Hopper M15 Tote Soft Cooler: was $300 now $239
Best REI Camping Deals
Cotopaxi Tech Bucket Hat: was $40 now $29 @ REI
Who knew sun protection could be so stylish? Cotopaxi is a high-end outdoor brand perhaps best known for its vibrant, fun aesthetic and the Tech Bucket Hat is no exception. It features an adjustable chin strap and is a one-size-fits-all affair. It also won't lose its shape when wet.
ust 60 Day Duro Lantern: was $89 now $49 @ REI
Keep the camping festivities alive even after the sun goes down with this bright lantern featuring a long run time and three LED bulbs. When you add just 6 D batteries, the lantern can last up to 60 days on low power mode. It also has a built-in hook that allows you to hang it upside down to cast light down on a certain area.
Klymit Ridgeline Camp Chair: was $89 now $59 @ REI
Chill out by the campfire in this lightweight and durable camp chair that features a high back, a padded headrest and a seat that cradles and supports your body. The chair easily folds down small for storage, making it the perfect travel chair.
Patagonia Capilene Midweight Base Layer Top (Men's): was $89 now $61 @ REI
This Patagonia base layer top can be worn alone or under layers to stay dry and comfortable during high-exertion activities in cool-to-cold weather climates. It's perfect for camping in fall weather.
Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove: was $124 now $74 @ REI
Create perfectly cooked meals in the great outdoors with this 2-burner camp stove. Fueled by propane, its 2-turn simmer control gives precise flame adjustment and enhances the cooking experience. All you have to do is simply push the start button to ignite and get cooking!
Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $105 @ REI
These sleek, trail-friendly running shoes from Salomon are designed for short loops and long distances. The stretchy laces mean these are super easy to slide on and off, but can cinch together with a simple pull for a tighter fit. Reviewers are smitten with the traction (a must when on uneven or muddy terrain), lightweight feel and support.
The North Face Trail Lite Down 20 Sleeping Bag: was $230 now $137 @ REI
Thanks to this lightweight sleeping bag, you'll be able to stay warm, cozy and bundled all night long. The sleeping bag is packable, water repellant and fully insulated to keep you both dry and comfortable.
Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots (Men's): was $220 now $164 @ REI
Regardless of the weather, you'll be prepared with these hiking boots that are built with rugged, protective materials. They also happen to be breathable and waterproof. However, the best part about these boots is that they are flexible and have cushioning, which means there's no need to break them in before the first wear. The women's version is also on sale for $164.
Mountain Hardwear PCT 70 L Pack: was $300 now $179 @ REI
This tough, supportive and versatile camping backpack will hold all your hiking essentials on the toughest of expeditions. It has plenty of zippered compartments, a zippered front pocket and adjustable, modular compression straps. It also has a bottom compartment for the option to hold your sleeping bag.
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint: was $325 now $204 @ REI
Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this 2-person tent will be there to keep up. The spacious tent features a rectangular design that allows for comfortable head-to-toe sleeping, two large doors that provide easy entry and exit and a full mesh upper canopy that optimizes ventilation. It's ideal for everything from car camping to treks in the backcountry.
YETI Hopper M15 Tote Soft Cooler: was $300 now $239 @ REI
The YETI Hopper can carry up to 32 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold. Plus, it features durable material, it's waterproof and comes with a handy grab handle for easy portability.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.