One of our favorite cloud storage services is taking 60% off for Black Friday

With Thanksgiving just days away, new Black Friday sales are launching every day. One of our favorite deals this week comes from pCloud, which we named one of the best cloud storage services we've tested.

For a limited time, pCloud is taking up to 60% off lifetime cloud storage plans. After discount, a 1TB plan costs $199 (was $435), a 2TB plan costs $279 (was $599), and a 10TB plan costs $799 (was $1,890). Or you can get a 3-in-1 Bundle for $599.

pCloud sale: up to 60% off lifetime plans @ pCloud

When it comes to best cloud storage services for photos, pCloud is one of our favorites. For a limited time, you can save up to 60% off lifetime plans (one-time payment). After discount, a 1TB plan costs $199 (was $435), a 2TB plan costs $279 (was $599), and a 10TB plan costs $799 (was $1,890). You can also get a 3-in-1 Bundle for $599 (it includes lifetime 5TB, Encryption, and Pass Premium).

If you're not familiar with pCloud, you'll want to check out our pCloud cloud storage review. We called it a simple, but secure cloud storage option. Advanced photographers will like that pCloud automatically provides previews and thumbnail icons of uncompressed RAW format photos. It can also directly to Lightroom on Windows and macOS devices, so you can upload shots as soon as you’re finished modifying them.

We also like that while almost all competitors charge a monthly subscription, you can pay pCloud a one-time fee for a lifetime plan. Although the upfront cost is higher, many photographers prefer it, as you can pay once and forget about it. There’s no need to worry about rates being increased over time, or photos being deleted if you stop paying.